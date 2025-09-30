Kenya Stalls On Anti-Trafficking Reforms, U.S. Says Complicit Officials Untouched

Nairobi — Kenya has once again fallen short of meeting the highest global standards in combating human trafficking, with the United States' 2025 Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report ranking the country on Tier 2.

The report notes that while Kenya has made "significant efforts" against trafficking, it does not yet fully comply with the minimum standards required to eliminate the crime.

According to the assessment, Kenya recorded progress in several areas: it investigated, prosecuted, and convicted more traffickers; identified and referred more potential victims for assistance; partially opened its first state-run shelter for trafficking survivors; and engaged returnees from the Gulf in shaping anti-trafficking policies.

"The Government of Kenya does not fully meet the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking but is making significant efforts to do so," the report stated.

However, the government was faulted for failing to address persistent gaps. Victim protection services remain limited, particularly for adults, and no action was taken against complicit officials accused of aiding trafficking networks.

The report also flagged weak protection for Kenyan migrant workers in the Gulf, where abuse of domestic workers remains widespread.

Fraudulent labor recruitment agencies continue to operate with impunity, exposing Kenyans to exploitation abroad.

"Efforts to protect Kenyan trafficking victims abroad, particularly migrant workers in Gulf countries, and hold fraudulent labor recruitment agencies accountable remained inadequate," it added.

Observers alleged that corrupt officials often collude with traffickers, issue fraudulent documents, or extort victims seeking help overseas.

The report further noted that while Kenyan law prescribes penalties of up to life imprisonment for trafficking crimes, provisions allowing fines in place of jail terms for sex trafficking weaken deterrence.

An amendment to close this loophole has stalled for the fourth year in a row.

Source and transit country

The US recommended urgent reforms, including expanding shelters and specialized services for victims, enhancing embassy support for Kenyans exploited abroad, and enforcing stronger labor agreements.

It also called for a crackdown on rogue recruitment agencies, strict enforcement of bans on illegal recruitment fees, and training frontline officers to better identify victims, especially among refugees, sex workers, and returning migrant workers.

Kenya continues to serve as both a source and transit country for human trafficking.

Women and children are exploited in sex trafficking along the coast and major highways, while porous borders are used to smuggle girls from Uganda's Karamoja region into Nairobi for forced labor and prostitution.

The Gulf remains the main destination for exploited Kenyan migrant workers, particularly Saudi Arabia.

NGOs report that more than 98 percent of Kenyans returning from the region face conditions indicative of forced labor, including withheld wages, abuse, and confiscation of passports.

Commenting on the report, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described human trafficking as a "horrific and devastating crime" and warned that countries failing to act would face consequences.

"The 25th edition of the Trafficking in Persons Report pushes countries to take serious action against forced labor and sex trafficking," Rubio said.

"The Trump Administration is dedicated to upholding American values, protecting American workers, and defending our communities."