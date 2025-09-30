Zimbabwe: Intersex Persons Drag Government to Court in Historic Rights Case

For the first time in Zimbabwe's history, intersex persons have taken the government to court, demanding legal recognition of their rights and "protection from decades of systemic exclusion."

The High Court application, filed under case number HCH4743/25, seeks a declaratory order compelling the state to officially recognise intersex people as a distinct category under Zimbabwean law.

Among their demands are the introduction of a third sex marker on birth certificates, IDs, and passports, procedures to amend sex markers on documents, and a ban on non-consensual, non-essential surgeries on intersex minors. They also want full access to rights such as dignity, education, healthcare, and equality under the Constitution.

The case has seven applicants, including two minors denied education and social services because their documents did not reflect their lived realities. One adult applicant was subjected to irreversible surgery as a child, leaving them with lifelong health complications and mismatched identity papers.

The minors are being represented by their legal guardians.

The Health Law and Policy Consortium (HLPC) and the Intersex Community of Zimbabwe (ICoZ) have also joined the case as institutional applicants. Cited as respondents are the Registrar-General, the Ministers of Home Affairs, Health, and Justice, and the Attorney General.

In his founding affidavit, Tinashe Mundawarara, HLPC board chairperson, argued that failure to issue accurate identity documents violates children's constitutional rights.

"Section 81 (1)(c) specifically guarantees every child the right to a birth certificate," he said. "By failing to ensure that intersex children are issued birth certificates that reflect their unique biological reality, the respondents deny them a fundamental right and create barriers to accessing essential services such as healthcare and education."

HLPC programs coordinator Dorcas Chitiyo added: "This case seeks to address the systematic legal and administrative failures that have perpetuated exclusion, discrimination and harm against intersex persons in Zimbabwe."

ICoZ director Kudakwashe Murisa said intersex people have endured silence and invisibility for too long.

"This case is historic. For the first time, the Zimbabwean legal system is being challenged to recognise the rights of intersex individuals as equal human beings under the Constitution," they said.

Murisa stressed that the matter goes beyond individual struggles.

"This case is not just about one individual. It is about an entire community that has been made invisible for too long. It is about ensuring that no intersex child will endure what so many others have suffered in silence."

As an intersex person, Murisa described the personal toll of mismatched documents: "Being intersex, I have to explain myself each time I want to use my identity documents. This is because they don't match with the sex I was assigned at birth."

The matter is yet to be heard.