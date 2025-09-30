Malawi: Stop the Blame Game - Malawi's Crisis, Not the Secretary General, Decided the Election

editorial

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) members, it's time for a sobering reality check. In the wake of the September 16, 2025, presidential elections, there has been a tendency to assign blame to the Office of the Secretary General for our defeat. This approach is not only simplistic--it is misleading. The truth is that Malawi's unfriendly socio-economic environment played a far greater role in shaping electoral outcomes than the performance of any single office within our party.

Let us be clear: foreign exchange shortages, fuel scarcities, skyrocketing maize prices, and crippling power outages were realities that no office in the MCP could control. These factors directly impacted the lives of ordinary Malawians, reducing purchasing power, increasing operational costs, and limiting access to essential services. Expecting citizens to cast votes in our favor while they struggled to feed their families, fuel their vehicles, or keep lights on is unrealistic.

To single out the Secretary General's office as the culprit is both unfair and counterproductive. That office did not manage forex reserves, import fuel, regulate maize prices, or oversee electricity distribution. These challenges were macro-economic in nature, shaped by global markets, national fiscal policies, and structural weaknesses in Malawi's economy. Blaming one office obscures the larger picture and risks sowing unnecessary division within the party at a time when unity is most critical.

The September 16 elections were a reflection not merely of party operations but of the real-life struggles of Malawians. Citizens vote with their lived experiences in mind, and when day-to-day survival dominates public concern, political messaging--even if strong--is often secondary. Our task now is to confront these realities head-on, rather than search for convenient scapegoats.

As we reflect on this outcome, it is crucial to adopt a sober and strategic mindset. Emotions and personal grievances must not dictate our analysis. Many of our colleagues are fighting uphill battles in their constituencies; unity and mutual support are essential. By acknowledging the full complexity of factors that influenced the election, we create the space for constructive reflection and renewal.

The Office of the Secretary General deserves acknowledgment and appreciation for its tireless work during this difficult period. Rather than finger-pointing, our energy should focus on rebuilding and strengthening the party, addressing the core socio-economic issues that affect Malawians, and presenting practical solutions that resonate with citizens.

In conclusion, this is a moment for the MCP to rise above internal blame games. Let us confront reality, respect the efforts of dedicated colleagues, and channel our focus toward policy-driven engagement and grassroots mobilization. By doing so, we can emerge stronger, more united, and better prepared to address the challenges that truly influence the lives of Malawians. The elections may have tested us, but they also provide a roadmap for strategic renewal--if we choose to embrace it.