Somalia: Major Dispute Erupts Over $180 Million Funding Gap for African Union Mission in Somalia (Aussom)

New York — A major funding dispute is threatening the future of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), raising fears that hard-fought gains against militant group al-Shabaab could unravel.

During a High-Level Meeting on AUSSOM Financing held on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA80) in New York, African Union (AU) officials warned of a $180 million budget shortfall that risks paralyzing the mission. Despite the AU doubling its own contributions to its Peace Fund, the shortfall persists, leaving the operation's sustainability in doubt.

Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, sounded the alarm, stressing that Somalia's fragile security situation cannot be managed by the country alone.

Musalia Mudavadi, Kenya's Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Minister, echoed the concerns, warning that widening funding gaps threaten to derail the mission as its current mandate expires in December 2025.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of Somalia underlined that the success of AUSSOM is not only vital for Somalia but also for regional and global security.

International partners such as the United Kingdom, Italy, Japan, South Korea, and Spain pledged varying levels of financial support. The European Union promised additional military assistance in the near future. However, the United States has opposed applying UN Security Council Resolution 2719's funding mechanism to AUSSOM, citing concerns over financial burden-sharing.

The funding debate came to a head in September 2025 in New York, coinciding with the UN General Assembly, where global leaders gathered to discuss pressing international security issues.

Somalia remains highly unstable, with al-Shabaab insurgents continuing to stage deadly attacks that threaten peace and stability. The AU mission is critical for holding ground while Somalia builds its own security capacity. Without reliable financing:

Troop allowances and logistical support could be disrupted.

Morale and operational readiness may decline.

Al-Shabaab could regain lost territory, reversing years of progress.

As Youssouf put it, "If adequate and predictable financing is not secured, the hard-won gains of recent years risk being wiped out."

The AU increased its Peace Fund contribution to $20 million, signaling its commitment but acknowledging its limitations.

Kenya, with 3,000 troops deployed in Somalia, has called for compromise and quicker implementation of UN Resolution 2719, which outlines a hybrid financing model combining UN-assessed contributions with partner funding.

The UK pledged £16.5 million ($22 million) in fresh support, while other donor states made smaller commitments. Still, the pledges fall far short of the $180 million gap.

AUSSOM replaced the long-running African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) in 2022, with the aim of gradually transferring security responsibilities to Somali forces. Unlike AMISOM, AUSSOM was designed as a transitional, time-bound mission. Its current mandate is set to expire in December 2025, making the financing crisis even more urgent.

The debate over Resolution 2719 reflects a broader clash between African states and Western donors. While African leaders insist the UN should assume greater responsibility for peace operations in Africa, Washington remains reluctant to underwrite costs it believes should be shared more broadly.

The dispute over $180 million is more than just a budgetary squabble - it is a test of international commitment to Somalia's security and the wider Horn of Africa. Unless urgent consensus is reached, AUSSOM risks underfunding at a critical juncture, jeopardizing stability in Somalia and undermining years of collective sacrifice.

As President Hassan Sheikh emphasized, Somalia's security is inseparable from global security: failure to sustain AUSSOM could reverberate far beyond Mogadishu.