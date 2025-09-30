Uganda: Three 'Quack Doctors' Charged With Manslaughter Over Mulago Clinic Death

Kampala — Buganda Road Court has formally charged three individuals with manslaughter and conspiracy to commit a felony after a 30-year-old woman died during an operation at Sunset Consultant Clinic, an unlicensed facility near Mulago National Referral Hospital.

The deceased, Ritah Nansubuga, who had returned from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates two weeks earlier to deliver her baby, passed away during the procedure on September 4, 2025.

She is survived by a newborn son.

The accused--Joel Kiwanuka, the clinic owner; Hassan Budhugo, who allegedly persuaded Nansubuga to seek treatment at the clinic; Henry Francis Kadaaga --face the charges alongside and Dr Ahmed Lutaaya, who performed the surgery.

Lutaaya remains at large.

The charges follows an investigation by the Criminal Investigations Directorate, prompted by a report from Nansubuga's sister, Naomi Campbell Nambooze, a nursing officer residing in Dubai.

Court proceedings were brief, with the matter adjourned to October 8, 2025, for the accused to apply for bail.

Investigations revealed that the clinic operated without basic surgical equipment, lacked a certified anaesthesiologist, and did not obtain written consent from Nansubuga or her family prior to the emergency caesarean section that led to her death.

Dr Ahmed Lutaaya is also accused of attempting to conceal the incident by sending misleading messages to Nansubuga's family, claiming she was recovering.

"This was a preventable tragedy," said Dr Warren Namara, Director of the State House Health Monitoring Unit.

"Instead of referring her to Mulago Hospital, just minutes away, they chose to operate in unsafe conditions."

Forensic teams have recovered digital evidence, including phone records and CCTV footage, which will be used in court proceedings.

The incident has renewed calls for stricter enforcement against unlicensed medical facilities operating near public hospitals.

Nansubuga's mother, Madina Nakibuuka, urged authorities to ensure justice is served.

"Those responsible must be held accountable. My daughter sacrificed so much for this family," she said.

The case is being closely monitored as a key test of Uganda's efforts to curb illegal medical practices and safeguard patient lives.