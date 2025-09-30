Namibia: Jacobs Welcomes Football Funding Boost ...Calls for Stronger Support for Local Clubs

Woody Jacobs, the head of Education and Talent Development at Namibia Football Association (NFA), praised the government for stepping in to support the country's football after a major corporate sponsor withdrew.

In an interview with New Era, Jacobs congratulated Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sports, Arts and Culture, Dino Ballotti, for announcing that the government has allocated N$10 million to support the Namibia Football Premier League.

This timely intervention comes after Debmarine Namibia's three-year sponsorship, during which the mining company invested N$49 million in the local league.

"I extend my sincere appreciation to our President, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, Minister of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture Sanet Steenkamp, Deputy Minister Ballotti, the NFA leadership and its president Robert Shimooshili, for supporting the plight of the footballers and coaches. This funding will go a long way in sustaining our league and helping players and coaches who rely heavily on the game for their livelihoods," Jacobs said.

Jacobs, who also previously coached the Brave Gladiators, extended his well-wishes to newly appointed women's national team coach, Lesley 'Lucky' Kakuva, ahead of the crucial Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifiers against Zambia.

"All the best to Lucky. He definitely has a mountain to climb, especially against Zambia. But with the right support, his journey can inspire the entire team," Jacobs remarked.

Turning his attention to continental football, Jacobs reflected on his recent stint with Young African in the CAF Confederation Cup, where the Namibian team was eliminated after a heavy 7-0 aggregate defeat to Eswatini's Royal Leopards. Despite the setback, he praised the club's owner, Maleagi Ngarizemo, for his efforts.

"I wish I had joined the team a little earlier. They were up against a well-organised, fully-funded police side. While that is no excuse, it is a contributing factor to the result. Young African and similar clubs deserve to play home fixtures, as lack of home advantage and inexperience play a role in their performance. Still, Ngarizemo deserves credit for the way he motivates his players and keeps pushing despite challenges," Jacobs stated.

He also expressed similar sentiments toward African Stars, who were knocked out of the CAF Champions League after a 2-0 aggregate loss to Uganda's Vipers.

"These teams need more support if Namibian football is to make a stronger impression in continental competitions. We cannot continue to compete with clubs that have better financial muscle, organisation, and infrastructure without providing our own with the right backing at home," he concluded. [email protected]