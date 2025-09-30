Namibia: Seibeb's Supporters Reject Chief's Degazetting

Walvis Bay — Chief Zacharias Seibeb's faction of the Dâure Daman Traditional Authority has hit back at the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development, stating that minister James Sankwasa is acting beyond his powers in attempting to degazette Seibeb.

The spokesperson of the Dâure Daman Traditional Authority, Martin Matsuib, told New Era that the ministry has no legal grounds to interfere in the internal affairs of the traditional authority.

"The actions are unspecified, but we know that the minister is acting ultra vires," he said.

Asked whether they would challenge the minister's decision, Matsuib said he cannot comment because they are consulting.

"I am not at liberty to disclose anything now as the matter is handled at another level," he said.

The degazetting follows a call by a group of disgruntled community members for the removal of Seibeb due to allegations of mismanagement of funds, as well as claims that Seibeb's appointment was not made in a procedural manner.

The move, authorised under section 8(1) of the Traditional Authorities Act of 2000, will revoke Seibeb's official recognition by the State.

Sankwasa, during an earlier meeting with both factions, stated that the late chief had nominated Seibeb as his successor; however, the nomination alone was not binding, as it had not been submitted for community approval.

"For a nomination to be valid, it must be endorsed by the community. That step was not followed, leaving the appointment incomplete," Sankwasa wrote in an earlier letter to Seibeb.

As a result, the minister recommended that the matter be revisited in full compliance with Dâure Daman customary laws.

Following this, elders from Uis convened in June and elected Isaskar Tourob as chief.

Elder Amigo Napuka, who oversaw the process, also maintained that Seibeb had already been removed long before the minister's recommendations.

"We followed the proper steps. We called all elders, gave 14 days' notice, and held the meeting. During the gathering, the minister's letter and the powers of the elders were read. Three candidates were nominated, and Tourob was elected," Napuka said.

Sankwasa notified Seibeb on Monday that the ministry commenced with his degazetting process in accordance with Section 8(1) of the Traditional Authorities Act, 2000.

"Following a formal petition submitted by the Dâure Daman Traditional Community, we commenced with the process," Sankwasa said in the letter. [email protected]