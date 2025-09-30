Namibia: Nedbank Supports Staff 'Side Hustles'

Nedbank Namibia recently hosted its second annual Staff Market Day at the Nedbank Campus in Windhoek, reaffirming its commitment to nurturing employee entrepreneurship, creativity and multidimensional talent.

The initiative, which forms part of Nedbank's broader human capital strategy, provides a platform for employees to showcase their personal business ventures, commonly referred to as 'side hustles', outside of their formal work responsibilities.

This year, 17 Nedbank employees participated, offering a vibrant mix of products and services ranging from home-cooked meals, handmade crafts and vintage clothing to natural haircare products, custom spices and innovative items like 3D-printed accessories and décor.

Nedbank Namibia executive for human capital Bianca Muller highlighted the strategic importance of the event. "The Nedbank Staff Market Day is more than just a showcase. It's a celebration of the entrepreneurial spirit within our workforce. By creating space for employees to share their passions and talents, we're building a culture of engagement, recognition and future-ready skills that benefit both the individual and the organisation. The market layout was redesigned this year to be more open and accessible, attracting increased interest from nearby businesses and members of the public. The atmosphere was lively and supportive, with colleagues and visitors engaging enthusiastically with the vendors. For many participants, the day was transformative - not only as a showcase of their talents, but also as a meaningful step forward in their entrepreneurial journeys.

Joan Mbago, an intern in the Human Capital Department, sold wigs. She described the experience as both exciting and inspiring.

She shared that, as a new employee, she felt encouraged and welcomed by the initiative, which gave her the confidence to pursue her business more seriously:

"The opportunity to sell at a professional event helped me realise the potential of turning my passion into a sustainable business. I sold my products and received great feedback. It was a huge confidence boost and a learning experience in customer service and product presentation," Mbango remarked.

William Schase, who dreams of becoming a professional chef, sold confectionaries on the day.

He said the event allowed him to live out his dream.

"I've always wanted to be a chef. This was the first time I got to serve my food to such a diverse group of people. The feedback I received helped me refine my recipes and presentation. I also connected with other food vendors and learnt about sourcing ingredients more efficiently. The exposure gave me the motivation to start planning a weekend pop-up stall and explore catering opportunities," he added.

Hilma Simon, a returning vendor who runs a vintage clothing business, noted that the Nedbank Staff Market Day has already helped her grow her customer base and visibility.

"This platform has been a powerful launchpad for my business. Since my first participation in 2024, I've gained repeat customers from within the bank and beyond. This year, I introduced a new line of upcycled denim pieces. The response was overwhelming. I even received collaboration offers from local boutiques who are interested in stocking my designs. The market day has helped me build brand awareness and taught me how to better market my products," she stated. Other standout stalls included handcrafted jewellery, natural skincare products and custom spice blends, each reflecting the creativity and passion of Nedbank's diverse workforce.

Reflecting on the broader impact, Muller added: "The Nedbank Staff Market Day sends a powerful message about Nedbank Namibia's commitment to recognising employees as multi-dimensional individuals. We are intentional in creating an environment where they can showcase their craft, build confidence and develop future-ready skills, such as creativity, resilience and customer engagement, which are essential in the evolving world of work".

As the event continues to grow, it stands as a testament to Nedbank Namibia's dedication to employee development, innovation and community building within and beyond the workplace.