Namibia: Swanu Celebrates 66th Anniversary

Namibia's oldest political party, Swanu, celebrated its 66th anniversary in Okahandja on Saturday.

Party president Evilastus Kaaronda, while speaking at the event, said, "Black Namibians remain trapped in the vicious cycle of poverty as a direct result of long years of sustained dispossession, landlessness, and systematic exclusion."

"Swanu's reputation remains intact and will, for generations to come, serve as an exemplary beacon of hope for the old and young. Our growth is unstoppable and non-negotiable," he said.

Kaaronda emphasised that Namibia is blessed to have a revolutionary movement like Swanu, which remains actively present in its body politics.

"We are also proud and happy that those of our heroes who were once ignored, ostracised, and humiliated have been recognised by the South African government at Robben Island," he noted.

He then called on the party cadres to march forward in defence of their right to economic freedom and socialist prosperity.

Also speaking at the event is Melvin Gaingob, the local authority candidate for Okahandja, who said Swanu recognises the vital role that families play in shaping society.

"We believe that strong families are the foundation of a healthy and prosperous community. Our party is committed to supporting and empowering families, and we believe that our policies and values reflect this commitment," he said.

Gaingob said Swanu understands that families come in all shapes and sizes and is dedicated to ensuring that every family has access to the resources and opportunities they need to thrive.

"From education and healthcare to economic security and social support, we believe that our policies should prioritise the well-being of families and help them build a brighter future," he said.

The politician went on to say the party values the principles of love, care, and mutual support that families embody.

"We believe that these values should guide our approach to governance and policymaking. We are committed to working tirelessly to ensure that every family in our community has the opportunity to flourish," he said.

He further urged the party cadres and sympathisers to work together to create a brighter future for their families and the community, especially for the children.

"Together, we can build a society that supports and celebrates families in all their diversity," Gaingob concluded.

