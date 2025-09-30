Angola 50th Anniversary - Parliament Speaker Dedicates Medal to All Angolans

Luanda — The Speaker of the National Assembly (Angolan parliament), Carolina Cerqueira, dedicated on Monday (29) the 50th Anniversary of the National Independence Medal to all Angolans.

Speaking to the press, Carolina Cerqueira stated that it was a great honor to receive the Peace and Development Medal from the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, at a session honoring Agostinho Neto, proclaimer of National Independence and Angola's first president, and also paying tribute to the country's former freedom fighters.

On the occasion, the head of the Angolan parliament dedicated the award of the medal to all Angolans. "It is the memory of those who dreamed, the sacrifice of those who passed away, and the hope of those who are now building our country," she emphasized.

She hoped that the 50 years of Independence will be a light for new generations and a force for lasting peace, prosperity, social justice, and development to become a reality.

The ceremony recognizes individuals who have distinguished themselves in the promotion of peace and development, also honoring Agostinho Neto and paying tribute to vets who fought for national freedom.

Carolina Cerqueira is a trained journalist and lawyer with extensive experience in public service and in government and parliamentary roles.

She was Minister of Mass Media and Culture and also served as Minister of State for Social Affairs.

Since 2022, she has been the first woman to preside over the National Assembly, recognized for her commitment to promoting peace, national reconciliation, and social inclusion, as well as for her advocacy of gender equality and women's rights in national and international forums.

