Angola: Jovita André Elected Physicians Order Chairwoman

Luanda — Jovita André was elected Head of the Angolan Physicians Order (OMA), following the organization's review and renewal of mandates meeting held on Friday (26), in Luanda.

The election result was made official on Monday (29).

The Internal Medicine and Rheumatology specialist was elected with 327 votes, followed by gynecologist Euridice Chongolola with 269 votes and endocrinologist Manuela Sande with 62 votes. Orthopedist Pedro da Rosa suspended his candidacy citing health issues.

The professional holds a degree in Medicine, specializations in Internal Medicine and Rheumatology, and additional training in Health Management and University Teaching.

Throughout her almost 40 years of career, the doctor distinguished herself in several important roles, including head of the IV Medical Services at the Main Military Hospital/Higher Institute, director of the Huambo Provincial Health Office and national director of Hospitals at the Ministry of Health (MINSA).

Jovita André is part of the Angolan robotic surgery team and general director of the "Heróis do Kifangondo" Cacuaco Hospital.

Recognized for her professionalism, ethics, and commitment to the development of the national healthcare system, she also distinguished herself as a teacher and mentor to new generations of doctors, playing a fundamental training role in the sector.

The new president succeeds pediatrician Elisa Pedro Gaspar, who has held the position since April 2019.

The main challenges facing the medical profession in Angola involve valuing professionals, strengthening ethical standards, upholding the quality of services provided, and improving working conditions in healthcare facilities.

