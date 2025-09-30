Angola: Online Special Stones Auction Opens Tuesday

30 September 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The precious stone auction, aimed at customers registered in the database of the Angolan National Diamond Trading Company (SODIAM), with expertise in diamond sales, opens online on Tuesday (30) at the public company's headquarters in Luanda.

The SODIAM initiative, in partnership with Trans Atlantic Gem Sales, closes on Oct 8th at 10:00 am local time, according to a press release that ANGOP had access to.

The lots up for auction include a total of 36 rare stones weighing 10.80 carats or more: 18 stones from Catoca, 6 from Kaixepa, 5 from Lulo, 3 from Chitotolo, 2 from Somiluana, and Calonda and Mussende with one each.

The document states that a detailed attendance package will be provided to invited participants in due time.

This is the 15th rough diamond auction organized by SODIAM since 2019, the last one having been held last June.

Founded in Nov 1999, SODIAM is the state-owned company responsible for marketing Angola's diamond production.

The diamonds sold through SODIAM originate from 27 kimberlite and alluvial diamond mines, covering the full spectrum of quality in terms of size, model, clarity, and color.

In 2024, SODIAM exported approximately 10.2 million carats of rough diamonds for a total value of approximately US$1.48 billion, corresponding to an average price of US$145 per carat, positioning Angola as the world's 3rd-largest producer of rough diamonds in terms of value.

