Angola: Nationalist Highlights Laasp's Role in the Country's Affirmation

Luanda — Writer Boaventura Cardoso highlighted Monday, in Luanda, the historic role of the African League of Friendship and Solidarity with the Peoples (LAASP) in the fight for Angolan Independence and the affirmation of nationalism.

The recognition was made during the decoration ceremony in the Independence and Peace and Development categories, where Boaventura Cardoso

received the medal on behalf of LAASP.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Speaking to the press, he highlighted the contribution of the institution, founded in 1937 under the presidency of writer António de Assis Júnior, which brought together some of the most prominent intellectuals of the time. "The African League is one of the bastions of Angolan nationalism. It brought together the cream of Angolan intelligence," he said, also recalling the role of artistic groups such as the Gon ensemble, the Núcleos do Ritmo, and the Garda, which strengthened political resistance to colonialism through culture.

To Boaventura Cardoso, the recognition granted to the LAASP, at a time that the country is celebrating the fiftieth anniversary of National Independence , "has profound historical significance" and reaffirms the organization's relevance in consolidating Angolan nationalism.

The African League of Friendship and Solidarity with the Peoples (LAASP) was a pan-Africanist organization founded in the mid-20th century with the aim of promoting international solidarity, supporting liberation movements, and defending the self-determination and sovereignty of peoples.

It played a fundamental role in providing political, diplomatic, and moral support to independence movements, strengthening ties between African peoples and helping to accelerate the end of colonialism in Africa. AFL/ART/TED/jmc