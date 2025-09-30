South Africa: Gauteng to Request More Hospital SIU Probes

The Gauteng Provincial Government will request a widespread probe by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) into multiple hospitals across the province following the release of a "damning" interim report into corruption at Tembisa Hospital, in Ekurhuleni.

In the report, the corruption busting unit revealed that it uncovered three coordinated syndicates, responsible for the looting of over R2 billion meant for healthcare.

"This report is damning and disturbing. It confirms our suspicions that the Tembisa Hospital probe needed to be expanded. We are grateful that the SIU executed this mandate so diligently and professionally.

"We are ready to immediately implement these findings, as contained in this report. From this report, it is clear that we need to broaden this investigation to other hospitals in the province. Especially those that had unexplained hikes in procurement expenditure in the last few years.

"There are indications that the same modus operandi is taking place in other hospitals in the province and therefore, we need to move with speed," Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said on Monday.

The report indicates that mainly low-level employees facilitated the looting of the R2 billion.

"It is also worth noting that the corruption involved here - even though the report says that it could be at entry level and other levels - corruption is corruption, and it must be hunted regardless of those involved and the levels they occupy within government (sic).

"So, we will stop at nothing to ensure that the managers of these institutions or those that are leading these institutions account for their acts," Lesufi said.

The Premier said the release of the report was a testament to whistleblower Babita Deokaran's integrity.

Deokaran was murdered following her exposure of the corruption at the hospital.

"We view this as a critical step in honouring Babita Deokaran's legacy and fulfilling our promise that her death would not be in vain. The people of Gauteng deserve accountability, and we will leave no stone unturned to achieve it.

"The SIU's investigation has confirmed that Babita Deokaran was a true hero. We will honour her courage by ensuring our public service is not a sanctuary for the corrupt," Lesufi said.