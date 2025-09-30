South Africa: Commercial Operation of Kusile Unit 6 Commended

Electricity and Energy Minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has commended the successful completion of Eskom's Mega Build Project following the commercial operation of Kusile Unit 6.

The unit officially entered commercial operation on Monday - adding some 800MW to the national grid and strengthening South Africa's energy security.

"This significant milestone marks a pivotal advancement of South Africa's journey towards securing a sustainable and resilient energy future for South Africa and the region," the Minister said in a statement.

The department described the commercial operation of the unit as "testament to overcoming intricate challenges within one of South Africa's most ambitious construction projects".

It also signifies the culmination of the Eskom Build Programme, which included the Medupi Power Station.

Medupi's Unit 4 was returned to service in July this year.

"With the combined output of Kusile and Medupi Power Stations now reaching 9 600MW, we are significantly enhancing our baseload electricity supply and reinforcing South Africa's position as a leader in energy generation capacity across the continent.

"This achievement is a clear demonstration of government's commitment to energy security, noting that energy is an engine and strategic driver for economic recovery and development critical for job creation and alleviation of poverty and inequality in our country.

"We extend our deepest gratitude to the engineers, contractors, and all stakeholders involved in ensuring that we finally reach this monumental accomplishment," the department said.