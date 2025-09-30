South Africa: Western Cape, São Paulo Collaborate Ahead of 2025 Regional Leaders' Summit

The Western Cape Provincial Government has successfully engaged with its counterparts from São Paulo, Brazil, in preparation for the 12th Regional Leaders' Summit (RLS).

The summit will be held in Cape Town in November 2025 under the theme: 'Growth through Economic Resilience'.

The provincial government said the visit was an important benchmarking exercise, especially in the areas of infrastructure development and logistics.

São Paulo, a city with a population of 20 million, is globally recognised for its advanced systems in road networks, port management, and urban planning.

The engagement covered various important areas of cooperation, in addition to infrastructure.

This included efforts to strengthen trade and investment relationships and promote collaboration in artificial intelligence, digitalisation, and emerging industries.

They also discussed climate change and sustainability, as well as safety and security.

Western Cape MEC for Infrastructure Tertuis Simmers said: "São Paulo has demonstrated how infrastructure and logistics, when planned and executed at scale, can unlock sustainable economic growth."

He said the benchmarking visit has provided valuable lessons that can be adapted for the Western Cape as it strives to build smarter infrastructure, boost trade, and create safer communities.

By drawing lessons from São Paulo's successes, the Western Cape said it was reinforcing its commitment to building future-fit infrastructure, stronger economies, and safer communities, in line with the 12th RLS's theme and goals.

For nearly two decades, government leaders from Bavaria (Germany), Western Cape (South Africa), Georgia (United States), Upper Austria (Austria), São Paulo (Brazil), Shandong (China), and Québec (Canada) have participated in this biennial meeting.

According to the RLS, these gatherings encourage discussions on common issues as well as the sharing of analyses and policies.

The goal is to create multilateral partnerships that will benefit the citizens of each participating country.

The outcomes of discussions and cooperative projects at each conference are documented in a joint Final Declaration. This declaration outlines the various actions and ambitions that the signing governments should aim to achieve.