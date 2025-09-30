South Africa: Western Cape, São Paulo Collaborate Ahead of 2025 Regional Leaders' Summit

30 September 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Western Cape Provincial Government has successfully engaged with its counterparts from São Paulo, Brazil, in preparation for the 12th Regional Leaders' Summit (RLS).

The summit will be held in Cape Town in November 2025 under the theme: 'Growth through Economic Resilience'.

The provincial government said the visit was an important benchmarking exercise, especially in the areas of infrastructure development and logistics.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

São Paulo, a city with a population of 20 million, is globally recognised for its advanced systems in road networks, port management, and urban planning.

The engagement covered various important areas of cooperation, in addition to infrastructure.

This included efforts to strengthen trade and investment relationships and promote collaboration in artificial intelligence, digitalisation, and emerging industries.

They also discussed climate change and sustainability, as well as safety and security.

Western Cape MEC for Infrastructure Tertuis Simmers said: "São Paulo has demonstrated how infrastructure and logistics, when planned and executed at scale, can unlock sustainable economic growth."

He said the benchmarking visit has provided valuable lessons that can be adapted for the Western Cape as it strives to build smarter infrastructure, boost trade, and create safer communities.

By drawing lessons from São Paulo's successes, the Western Cape said it was reinforcing its commitment to building future-fit infrastructure, stronger economies, and safer communities, in line with the 12th RLS's theme and goals.

For nearly two decades, government leaders from Bavaria (Germany), Western Cape (South Africa), Georgia (United States), Upper Austria (Austria), São Paulo (Brazil), Shandong (China), and Québec (Canada) have participated in this biennial meeting.

According to the RLS, these gatherings encourage discussions on common issues as well as the sharing of analyses and policies.

The goal is to create multilateral partnerships that will benefit the citizens of each participating country.

The outcomes of discussions and cooperative projects at each conference are documented in a joint Final Declaration. This declaration outlines the various actions and ambitions that the signing governments should aim to achieve.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.