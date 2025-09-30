South Africa: Over 1 000 Suspects Arrested in North West

A total of 1 267 suspects were arrested across the North West province during weekly joint law enforcement operations under Operation Shanela II, conducted between 22 and 28 September.

The operations included vehicle checkpoints, stop-and-searches, foot and vehicle patrols, and compliance inspections at second-hand dealers, scrapyards, recyclers, private security firms, firearm dealers and farms.

Police seized 1 777 copper cables, fireworks, explosive gels, electric detonators, tobacco, liquor, and various drugs, including dagga, cocaine, crystal meth, tik, and mandrax.

Seventy-six undocumented migrants were also apprehended, while 456 wanted suspects were linked to crimes through forensic DNA evidence.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The arrests included 25 for rape and attempted rape; 289 for assault; 26 for burglary (business and residential); 34 for murder and attempted murder; 48 for driving under the influence; 29 for drug possession and 31 for illegal liquor trading

In the Dr Kenneth Kaunda District, four suspects aged 31 to 51 are due in the Stilfontein Magistrate's Court for possession of suspected stolen copper cables. They were arrested after police discovered copper worth R290 000 hidden near an overturned vehicle on the N12. A chase involving a Ford Ranger linked to the incident ended with further arrests.

In a separate case, a security officer in Klerksdorp apprehended a suspect carrying signal cables, an axe, and a spade. The man faces charges of tampering with essential infrastructure.

Acting Provincial Police Commissioner Major General Dintletse Molefe welcomed the outcomes, saying the arrests will contribute to crime reduction and improved safety as the festive season approaches.