South Africa: KZN Government Reaffirms Commitment to Safeguarding Education Amid Financial Strain

30 September 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli has reaffirmed the provincial government's commitment to ensuring that no learner is left behind, despite the financial pressures confronting the province.

Ntuli, together with Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube, convened an all-of-government meeting on Monday to address the financial crisis facing the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education.

The meeting brought together senior government leaders to deliberate on measures to stabilise the sector.

Ntuli acknowledged that province was experiencing "deep financial strain" as a result of years of austerity, which has impacted service delivery across sectors. However, he stressed that education remains the cornerstone of development and "too important to fail".

"The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education is one of the largest in the country, employing tens of thousands of teachers and serving millions of learners. Ensuring stability in the sector is not optional but essential to the province's future," Ntuli said.

The Premier confirmed that no additional funding had been allocated to address the department's financial difficulties, meaning the province must find solutions within its current budget envelope. This will require reprioritising resources while protecting frontline services.

Deliberations at the meeting focused on the development of a Financial Recovery Plan aimed that balancing fiscal realities with the imperative of safeguarding education.

The plan will include an employee audit to ensure efficiency in resource allocation and a learner audit to strengthen planning and align resource distribution with actual needs.

Ntuli underscored that all interventions will be guided by a single overriding principle: protecting teaching and learning.

"Classrooms, teachers, and learners must remain at the centre of every decision taken in the recovery process," he said.

By convening the high-level meeting, the Premier demonstrated the urgency of addressing the financial crisis through a coordinated provincial and national response.

"While the challenges are significant, they also present an opportunity to build a more efficient, accountable, and sustainable education system," Ntuli said.

