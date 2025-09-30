South Africa: Residents and Officials Roll Up Their Sleeves to Clean Up Dakota Beach

Volunteers spanning multiple generations have participated in a clean-up of Dakota Beach in Isiphingo, as the country observed the annual International Coastal Clean-Up Campaign.

The volunteers collected waste materials along the beach and created public awareness around the urgent responsibility of conserving natural resources.

The Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment, Narend Singh, led the event, in collaboration with the eThekwini Municipality, represented by Deputy Mayor Zandile Myeni.

The campaign formed part of South Africa's ongoing contribution to the global movement dedicated to safeguarding oceans and coastlines from pollution, with particular focus on reducing plastic waste that continues to endanger marine ecosystems.

In his address, Singh underscored the broader significance of the campaign, noting that it represents not a once-off event but a call to collective responsibility.

"Our oceans are our heritage, and protecting them is our responsibility. Each piece of waste removed today represents a step towards healthier ecosystems and a cleaner environment for future generations," he said.

Myeni highlighted the indispensable role of communities in ensuring sustainable coastal management.

"The eThekwini Municipality is committed to sustainable coastal management, but this cannot be achieved by government alone. Today we saw the power of partnerships - from learners to community members - all playing their part," she said.

The participation of Bhekulwandle Primary School learners added a youthful dimension to the initiative, with many pupils expressing how the campaign had reshaped their perspectives.

"I learned that the plastic we throw away can end up in the ocean and hurt the fish," remarked Minenhle Msomi, a Grade 6 learner. "From now on, I will tell my friends and family not to litter because we want our beach to stay beautiful."

The event carried personal significance for Nolwazi Nxumalo, an Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) beneficiary employed by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment.

"Being part of this programme has given me skills and employment, but more importantly, it has taught me to value our environment. Today I was proud to work alongside leaders, children, and my community to protect our beach," she said.

Members of the local community voiced similar appreciation. Zenzele Mkhize said: "Dakota Beach is where our families come to relax, but sometimes it is spoiled by waste. Seeing everyone come together gives us hope that we can keep it clean and safe for all."

The campaign concluded with a renewed pledge by government representatives, the private sector, learners, and community members alike to strengthen environmental education and entrench sustainable practices beyond the day's activities.