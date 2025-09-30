South Africa: Mashatile to Embark On a Service Delivery Working Visit to Qunu in E Cape

Deputy President Paul Mashatile will embark on a service delivery visit to the community of Qunu, in the Eastern Cape on Thursday.

The visit is part of the government's efforts to improve public service delivery to communities.

According to the Presidency, the Deputy President's working visit is a response to service delivery concerns raised by representatives of the Qunu community during his recent trip to eNyandeni in Libode on 19 August 2025.

These concerns include inadequate water and sanitation, insufficient electricity, poor access roads, and a lack of infrastructure.

Deputy President Mashatile has been delegated specific responsibilities by the President, including leading the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Service Delivery.

This visit provides the government with an opportunity to tackle the service delivery challenges impacting the community of Qunu and also serves as a platform to assess the progress made in implementing the District Development Model (DMM).

The DDM intergovernmental framework encourages collaborative planning and budgeting among all three domains of government to enhance service delivery and stimulate economic development in specific districts and metropolitan areas.

It also prioritises districts and metros for development and enables a spatially integrated "one plan" to address poverty, unemployment, and inequality, while creating jobs by developing essential infrastructure such as water, sanitation, roads, and electricity.

The Presidency announced that the visit will highlight several initiatives and programs initiated by various government departments.

They believe this demonstrates a commitment to developing essential infrastructure for communities in the OR Tambo District, to accelerate the delivery and maintenance of infrastructure within the municipalities.

"Moreover, it is envisaged that the visit also will enhance public participation in government programmes aimed at empowering and developing communities through a strengthened partnership with stakeholders such as the traditional leadership, business, academics, as well as non-governmental organisations," the Presidency said.

Deputy President Mashatile, along with Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane and several Cabinet Ministers, will engage with local stakeholders and visit important projects in sectors such as agriculture, water and sanitation, and small, medium, and micro-enterprises.

These initiatives play a vital role in creating jobs, boosting economic growth, and helping to eliminate poverty.

As part of the Presidential Ten Million Trees Flagship Programme, which aims to encourage South Africans from all walks of life to plant trees, Deputy President Mashatile will plant trees at various locations.

This campaign is designed to unite citizens in the effort to plant trees and combat climate change.

Various departments will initiate build-up programmes in preparation for the Deputy President's visit.

On Wednesday, the Deputy Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Peace Mabe, will engage with youth who are showcasing their talents in various cultural fields.

In addition, the Deputy Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Sihle Zikalala, is expected to hand over bridges to the community in Port St Johns.

On Thursday, Deputy President Mashatile, along with the Minister of Small Business Development, Stella Ndabeni, visited the Siphe Development and Capacitation Agency in Mthatha.

On the same day, the Deputy President, accompanied by the Minister of Water and Sanitation, Pemmy Majodina, visited the KSD Local Municipality Reservoir in Ward 19, Qunu.

He will also hold a meeting with traditional leaders and conclude his working visit with a community address at the Nelson Mandela Museum Youth and Heritage Centre.