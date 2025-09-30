South Africa: Pollsmoor Intervention - Commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale Vows 'Accountability and Consequences'

Correctional Services National Commissioner, Makgothi Thobakgale, has authorised an immediate management intervention at Pollsmoor Correctional Facility in a move to address systemic failures at the facility.

This after security breaches at the facility revealed weaknesses in core operational procedures - compelling the National Commissioner to intervene.

"In recent months, Pollsmoor has experienced a series of serious security breaches that exposed weaknesses in the management of warrants, court appearances, and inmate identification processes.

"These incidents cannot be taken lightly, as they have the potential to undermine public confidence in the correctional system and compromise the broader criminal justice value chain," Thobakgale noted.

The incidents include cases of mistaken release and an inmate assuming the identity of another.

Furthermore, in July, a raid at the facility led by the National Commissioner uncovered more than 110 cell phones, sim cards, sharp objects, drug paraphernalia, drugs and cash.

"[The] erroneous release of remand detainee John Henry Mpelo due to failures in verifying warrants, the mistaken release of Inganathi 'Thembalethu' Daba under another detainee's identity, and the case of Jordan Adams, who exploited weaknesses in record management to assume a false identity.

"While all three offenders were subsequently re-arrested, these breaches point to deep systemic vulnerabilities in fingerprint verification, record reconciliation, and overall operational discipline. Investigations are underway, and there will be accountability and consequences for those found to have neglected their duties," he said.

The management intervention is aimed at instituting "corrective measures, restore stability, and strengthen management practices at the facility".

The intervention will be led by highly experienced department officials, Abel Mashaba and Michael Mafukata who will be deployed to Pollsmoor until the facility regains its footing.

"Pollsmoor is one of South Africa's big five correctional facilities, strategically located to service numerous courts in the Cape Town metropole and surrounding districts. Its role in the criminal justice system is pivotal.

"Any instability here has a ripple effect across law enforcement, the judiciary, and community safety. We cannot afford to allow breaches of this magnitude to continue unchecked. This intervention is therefore not only necessary, but non-negotiable," Thobakgale explained.

He added that the intervention is part of a broader plan to strengthen capacity and management at facilities across the country.

"The department has been making targeted appointments to stabilise facilities and strengthen governance structures. These interventions are not limited to management levels alone but also focusing on growing the frontline workforce that powers the correctional system.

"These developments demonstrate the zeal with which we are working to increase the pool of correctional officials, strengthen institutional capacity, and stabilise facilities. The intervention here at Pollsmoor must be understood in this broader context.

"We are committed to decisive action whenever lapses occur, while continuing to build a correctional system that is professional, accountable, and resilient," Thobakgale concluded.