Malawi: DPP Crackdown Begins - Police Seal Off Neef Headquarters in Lilongwe

30 September 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Our Reporter

The winds of change are blowing harshly through Malawi's corridors of power. Barely weeks after the September 16 elections, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has launched its first major crackdown -- shutting down the National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF) offices in Lilongwe.

When we visited the premises on Tuesday, the once-busy government loan hub looked like a crime scene. Armed police officers barred entry, turning away staff and clients alike. "Talk to the police," NEEF Chief Executive Officer Humphrey Mdyetseni said tersely, before passing the buck to Deputy Inspector General of Police Noel Kaira. Kaira, contacted later, admitted the issue was under investigation but stopped short of giving details.

For years, NEEF has been pumping billions of kwacha into loans for small businesses and farmers -- at least on paper. But behind the glossy reports lies a darker truth: allegations of ghost beneficiaries, political handpicking, and funds flowing into campaign coffers. With DPP back in charge, the axe appears to be falling hard on what critics long branded a "cash cow" for the outgoing regime.

The closure raises burning questions: Is this the dawn of a genuine clean-up of state institutions, or simply the start of a brutal purge targeting the previous administration's financial machinery? For Malawians who borrowed in good faith, the uncertainty is chilling. For those who looted under the cover of empowerment, the message is clear -- the game is up.

