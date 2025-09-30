Zimbabwe: Harare Mayor Pushes Fresh Plan to Align Capital With Vision 2030

30 September 2025
263Chat (Harare)
By Elishamai a Ziumbwa

Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume has urged the drafting of a new strategy to bring the capital's growth in line with the country's Vision 2030 and the Harare Master Plan.

Speaking at the launch of consultations for the City of Harare 2026-2030 Strategic Plan on Tuesday, Mafume said the blueprint must build on the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) and aim to make Harare a 'smart, resilient and liveable city.'

"There is an urgent need to align the city's strategic direction with national goals," he told delegates at the meeting.

Mafume acknowledged Harare's strengths including a skilled workforce and favourable climate but stressed the city must tackle service delivery shortfalls to meet international standards.

Among his priorities, Mafume listed an overhaul of the city's billing system, expansion of public transport and rail services the introduction of prepaid water meters and greater investment in housing, health and education.

He pointed to new developments such as the airport upgrade, shopping centres and commercial towers arguing that they position Harare competitively alongside other global cities.

The mayor also highlighted the potential of the sports economy saying the reopening of Rufaro Stadium would provide a major boost to local football and youth opportunities.

But he warned that sustainable funding remained critical.

"We need a clear financing strategy to support our development targets," he said.

Mafume called on stakeholders to play an active role in shaping the city's future.

"Let's build a city we are proud to live in and proud to lead," he added.

The consultation meeting drew representatives from government, city management, councillors, the private sector, NGOs, residents' associations and academia.

