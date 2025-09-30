Zimbabwe: Tourism Bill Faces Backlash Over Fears of Excluding Communities

30 September 2025
263Chat (Harare)
By Parvel H. Makona

The draft Tourism Bill has drawn criticism from stakeholders who say it risks sidelining small operators and local communities in favour of major industry players.

At a public hearing in Harare organised by Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Environment, Climate, Wildlife and Tourism participants argued the legislation needed substantial revision.

"The bill overlooks key organisations and community operators who form the backbone of domestic tourism. We need a framework that reflects all industry players, not just a few," one stakeholder told the hearing.

Critics called for broader consultation and amendments to make the bill more inclusive and representative of the sector which employs thousands and is seen as a potential driver of economic growth.

Committee chairperson Joanah Mamombe stressed the bill remained a proposal and was still open to public input.

"The Ministry of Tourism has tabled this bill as a proposal. Today, stakeholders and other parties have the parliamentary privilege to contribute. It only becomes an Act once passed by the National Assembly and Senate," she said.

Officials assured participants that the concerns raised would be taken into account before the legislation is finalised.

The bill forms part of government efforts to modernise and regulate tourism which has been identified as central to the country's ambitions of achieving upper middle-income status.

