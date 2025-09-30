Zimbabwe: Yadah FC Official Fined and Banned After Assault On Goalkeeper

30 September 2025
263Chat (Harare)
By Elishamai A, Ziumbwa

A senior Yadah FC official has been fined and banned from football activities for a year after assaulting the club's goalkeeper.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) disciplinary committee found executive member Spencer Muvadi guilty of attacking Goodknows Gurure following a league match against Ngezi Platinum at Heart Stadium on 22 August.

Muvadi was ordered to pay a US$4,000 fine and the costs of the hearing.

He has also been barred from holding any official position, conducting football business or attending PSL matches for 12 months.

Yadah FC were separately fined US$5,000 for breaching league regulations.

The club has 15 days to settle the penalty.

"The League reiterates its commitment to upholding discipline, protecting the integrity of the game and promoting a safe and professional environment for all participants," said PSL spokesperson Kudzai Bare.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.