Somalia: Egypt, Somalia Discuss Strengthening Military Partnership, African Security

Cairo — Egyptian Defence Minister and Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief General Abdel Mageed Saqr met in Cairo on Sunday with Somali Defence Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi and his delegation to discuss strengthening military cooperation and promoting security across Africa.

During their meeting, the two sides explored ways to expand collaboration between their armed forces and to support joint efforts to enhance peace and stability on the continent.

General Saqr highlighted Egypt's appreciation of its close ties with Somalia and reaffirmed Cairo's commitment to broadening cooperation in all areas of defence.

For his part, Minister Fiqi praised Egypt's ongoing role in promoting peace and security in Africa, noting the alignment of views between Cairo and Mogadishu on many regional and international issues of mutual concern.

The meeting was attended by Chief of Staff of the Egyptian Armed Forces Lieutenant General Ahmed Khalifa along with senior military commanders.

