Somalia: Egypt, Somalia Discuss Strengthening Military Partnership, African Security

30 September 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Cairo — Egyptian Defence Minister and Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief General Abdel Mageed Saqr met in Cairo on Sunday with Somali Defence Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi and his delegation to discuss strengthening military cooperation and promoting security across Africa.

During their meeting, the two sides explored ways to expand collaboration between their armed forces and to support joint efforts to enhance peace and stability on the continent.

General Saqr highlighted Egypt's appreciation of its close ties with Somalia and reaffirmed Cairo's commitment to broadening cooperation in all areas of defence.

For his part, Minister Fiqi praised Egypt's ongoing role in promoting peace and security in Africa, noting the alignment of views between Cairo and Mogadishu on many regional and international issues of mutual concern.

The meeting was attended by Chief of Staff of the Egyptian Armed Forces Lieutenant General Ahmed Khalifa along with senior military commanders.

Ahram Online

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.