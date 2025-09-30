Congo-Kinshasa: Ituri - Vivian Van De Perre Meets With Local Communities

Vivian Van de Perre, Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General in charge of protection and operations, spent three days in Ituri. Her visit was dedicated to listening to communities, meeting local authorities, and handing over projects designed to strengthen civilian protection and social cohesion in a province still scarred by violence.

Much hope, but still concerns

From September 24 to 26, Vivian Van de Perre, accompanied by a delegation from MONUSCO's office in Bunia and the provincial military governor, Lieutenant General Johnny Luboya Nkashama, traveled to Tchabi, Irumu territory located approximately 155 kilometers south of Bunia. There she met with customary authorities - notably from the Bahema Boga and Banyali Tchabi chiefdoms - as well as representatives from civil society, youth, and women.

All praised the joint efforts of MONUSCO and FARDC, particularly the day and night patrols, which help relieve populations in terms of protection. But concerns remain; between September 10 and 14, eleven civilians were killed in new ADF attacks, accompanied by kidnappings and house burnings. Residents expressed concrete needs: increase security, improve the communication network, and rehabilitate roads.

In Gina, in Djugu, approximately 75 kilometers north of Bunia along National Route 27 (RN27), civil society from the Sesele, Jako Ndahura, and D'zina groups highlighted notable progress. For several months, encouraging security and social developments have been observed, thanks to the joint commitment of local actors and MONUSCO's constant support.

« We are beginning to have confidence in living together again. MONUSCO is by our side: it accompanies us in dialogues, supports mediation initiatives, and encourages activities that bring our villages closer together. Little by little, fear is giving way to trust », shared a local civil society representative.

In these groups, long marked by clashes, Hema and Lendu are gradually resuming life side by side. Discussions between customary leaders, the involvement of youth and women, as well as the resumption of shared social activities are helping to rebuild bonds of trust. But the major challenge remains security around RN27, marked by recurrent attacks by armed groups, notably CRP and CODECO. Residents also want strengthened dialogue, rehabilitation of the bridge over the Nizi River, and better access to basic services.

Concrete achievements to relieve populations

The visit was marked by the official handover of several MONUSCO-funded projects.

In Tchabi, MONUSCO inaugurated a modern police station for the benefit of the community. Built under the mission's Quick Impact Projects (QIP), it is equipped with furniture and computer equipment and replaces a dilapidated building dating from the colonial era. The population sees it as a sign of hope for the gradual return of peace. The military governor, General Johnny Luboya Nkashama, present at the inauguration, announced the rapid deployment of Congolese National Police elements to ensure civilian protection in the locality.

The Tchabi health center was also rehabilitated, with a maternity ward and operating theater. Once burned down by ADF rebels, the facility is being rebuilt and will now be able to better accommodate pregnant women and perform surgical interventions on site. "We have many patients and few means to increase accessibility to the health center. This support will save lives," testified head nurse Benaimu Sapaiso.

In Bunia, MONUSCO handed over to the central prison 80 mattresses and 190 blankets intended for detained minors, to improve their living conditions in the pavilion reserved for them, previously built by the Mission. The prison director praised this support which makes prison work more humane. This gesture recalls that protection must extend to all layers of society, including the most vulnerable, even when they are in conflict with the law, because respect for fundamental rights remains an obligation under all circumstances.

These projects illustrate MONUSCO's integrated approach, which combines security and local development to respond to the most urgent needs expressed by populations.

Constantly renewed commitment

Before ending her visit, Vivian Van de Perre met with women leaders from Ituri in Bunia. They highlighted the progress made in community dialogues facilitated by MONUSCO, particularly between the communities of Mandro and Ezekere, in Djugu territory where local mediators reopened a channel of communication after years of mistrust. However, they also advocated for increased involvement of women and to be better equipped to better support peace initiatives.

The Deputy Chief recalled that lasting peace can only be built through primarily political solutions, requiring constant support for the Congolesegovnerment and its defense and security forces. She emphasized that joint operations with FARDC, the establishment of early warning systems, and community projects reflect the Mission's ongoing action, but that stability also depends on the direct involvement of residents.

« We work in close collaboration with the authorities and provincial government. But communities also have a major role to play, especially women and youth. If hate speech continues, there will be no peace. »

This message takes on particular resonance as MONUSCO, like the entire United Nations, must deal with growing budgetary constraints while maintaining its support for the people of Ituri.