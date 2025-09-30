Namibia: AI Law On the Cards

Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Minister Emma Theofelus said Namibia is in the process of developing an Artificial Intelligence Act.

Theofelus, while in Parliament last week, said the ministry highlighted the ongoing alignment of AI guiding principles with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco)'s recommendations on the ethics of AI.

She stated that the ministry collaborates with all key stakeholders in the human rights ecosystem and remains committed to a human rights-based approach to AI governance, welcoming opportunities for collaboration to assess the impact of AI on human rights.

Particularly with Artificial Intelligence, Theofelus said the ministry is drawing on several regional and international frameworks to guide AI governance.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

These frameworks include the Southern Africa Development Community Model Laws on data protection, cybercrime, and e-commerce; the African Union (AU) Continental Strategy on AI; and the AU Convention on Cyber Security and Personal Data Protection, which Namibia ratified.

The minister was responding to concerns raised by PDM lawmaker Diedrick Vries that the country lacks a comprehensive legal framework to regulate the ethical development and use of AI technologies by the government. The same legislation was mentioned by the ministry's director for print media affairs, Frans Nghitila, while speaking at the 12th edition of the Forum on Internet Freedom in Africa (FIFAFRICA) in Windhoek on Wednesday last week.

He stated that the ministry has already developed a draft bill.

In September, the government launched the Unesco AI readiness assessment methodology, highlighting Namibia's readiness.

"Namibia has made progress in its AI, although efforts are still needed in policy development, capacity building, and infrastructure improvement," National Commission on Research Science and Technology (NCRST) researcher and strategic projects coordinator Simeon Hamukoshi said during the launch.

Meanwhile, a national AI workgroup, driven by NCRST, was established following a recommendation by the Fourth Industrial Revolution Task Force.

The ministry is also currently addressing legal and constitutional gaps by finalising key legislation, including the Data Protection and Cybercrime Bills.

[email protected]