Namibia: Omaheke Education Gets N$1.6m Boost

The NamPower Foundation handed over educational infrastructure valued at N$1.6 million to Jarijo Kindergarten and Mokganedi Tlhabanello Secondary School last week.

At a ceremony attended by education officials, school board members, community leaders, teachers, learners and traditional authorities, head of the NamPower Foundation Otilie Mujoro stated that the investment was part of the company's ongoing commitment to improving education and creating safe, conducive learning environments.

"Today, we gather not just to celebrate new infrastructure but to ignite hope and possibility in the heart of Omaheke. Education receives the bulk of our funding because it is one of the most important pillars for socio-economic development and the greatest equaliser of society," she said. The donation included a new classroom and school fence for Jarijo Kindergarten in Epukiro Constituency, valued at N$777 165.

Mujoro said this will protect children from unauthorised access and help prevent overcrowding in classrooms.

Mokganedi Tlhabanello Secondary School in Drimiopsis, Kalahari Constituency, also received renovations to its laundry room, study room, and science laboratory, along with the provision of fully equipped science equipment.

The total value of the refurbishment is N$643 308.25.

She urged the community to take responsibility for the new infrastructure and care for it to benefit future generations.

"Let us work together to foster an environment where every child's potential can truly flourish," she said. Omaheke director of education Constance Wantenaar commended NamPower's ongoing investment in education, stating it will help tackle long-standing issues in rural schools. "Facilities like these remove barriers to learning and will help transform academic performance, especially in science subjects," she said.

Excited learners and parents welcomed the donation.

Grade 11 learner Samuel !Gaseb said the new science equipment will finally allow them to perform experiments that were previously only taught in theory.

"Now we can practise what we learn and be better prepared for exams," he said.

Parents also showed appreciation.

"This investment shows that rural children are not forgotten. It will inspire our kids to take their studies seriously," said Rebekka Kanguatjivi, a parent from Drimiopsis.

The N$1.6 million investment is part of NamPower's sponsorship policy, which supports infrastructure development, provision of furniture , stationery and information and communication technology resources in all 14 regions of Namibia.

