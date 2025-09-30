Namibia: Norway Wants 800 Tonnes of Namibian Beef ...As Aochamub Puts Shoulder to Wheel

Wulff & Co, Norway's largest importer and wholesaler of premium meat and food products, has indicated its readiness to acquire over 800 tonnes of Namibian beef and related meat products, further expanding its client portfolio with Meatco since coming on board over a year ago.

A delegation of senior Wulff & Co executives recently met with Meatco's interim CEO, Albertus Aochamub, in Windhoek, where extensive deliberations on joint marketing and trade plans for next year were discussed.

Aochamub was appointed as interim CEO on 2 September 2025 for a period of six-months, taking over from Kingsley Kwenani, who served as acting CEO from 15 July until 31 August 2025. Kwenani currently serves as Meatco CEO for the Northern Communal Area.

Being Norway's biggest and most reputable importer and wholesaler of premium meat products, the Wulff & Co delegation recently met and shared with Aochamub their ambitious plan to buy more than 800 tonnes of Namibian beef for its hotel, restaurant, café/catering global markets.

Since joining Meatco's client portfolio about a year ago, Wulff & Co has already sourced 215 tonnes of top-quality beef from Namibia, which primarily consist of premium vacuum-chilled primal cuts such as fillet, striploin, ribeye, topside and rump of heart products.

"This collaboration underscores Meatco's reputation for delivering world-class, premium quality beef that meets the high standards of the hotel, restaurant, café/catering market across the globe. Together, Meatco and Wulff & Co are building a sustainable partnership that champions quality, trust, and Namibia's proud beef heritage," said Meatco in a social media post.

High demand

Globally, Namibian beef remains the toast of the European market, as 46% of it was mainly exported to the European Union (EU) during the 2022/2023 period. South Africa was the second-biggest importer of Namibian beef at 20.5%, Norway (12.9%) and 20.4% went to China and the rest of Africa.

Notable is the strong performance of the South African market, which was prioritised for offal and manufacturing beef, with modest amounts of primal and sub-primal beef cuts.

Deboned, vacuumed, chilled and frozen cuts, as well as most of the frozen manufacturing beef, was likewise exported to international markets.

As a result of the improved international absorption of Namibian beef, Meatco generated N$865 million in revenue in 2022/23, compared to N$752 million recorded in 2021/22, with international sales generating over N$563.8 million during that fiscal year.

The EU accounted for 25% of Meatco's total revenue during that period, with South Africa 11%, Norway for 27%, and China/Asia 11%.

Meatco received 1,200 tonnes or 75% of the Namibian portion of the Norwegian quota. As usual, they fully utilised the quota in 2022/23, with forward utilisation of circa 300 metric tonnes to ensure early cash flows and early availability of Natures Reserve in the Norwegian market.

Global partner

Wulff & Co has a history that stretches back to 1962, when the company was founded under the name Norexim Commodities LTD. For several decades, it focused on trade with the Soviet Union, where it imported large quantities of game such as grouse, elk, reindeer, antelope and deer as part of trade deals.

This business laid the foundation for their expertise in the distribution of quality meat in Norway. In the 1990s, it expanded its supplier network to include meat products from all over the world, including from New Zealand, Australia, China, Vietnam, South Africa, South America and many European countries.

Over the years, Wulff & Co have continuously developed and expanded its market and products range, which today consists of first-class game, beef, lamb, pork, seafood, berries, purees and many other products adapted to the Norwegian market.

