Uganda: Bobi Wine Promises Jobs, Democracy and End to Corruption in Manifesto

National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, has unveiled his 2026 election manifesto, pledging a "complete reset" to end corruption, restore democracy and tackle Uganda's deepening social and economic crisis.

Kyagulanyi said Uganda has "endured a turbulent political history defined by unfulfilled promises, corruption, division, and abuse of power," accusing President Yoweri Museveni's government of entrenching poverty and despair for nearly four decades.

"Yet, amidst this pain, Uganda remains a nation of hope. We are blessed with vast resources, fertile land, a vibrant youth population, and an ambitious diaspora community. What we lack is not potential it is leadership that listens, acts, and serves," Kyagulanyi said as he launched the manifesto titled A New Uganda Now.

He described the document as a covenant with 48 million Ugandans "yearning for freedom, dignity, and prosperity," and outlined commitments to create jobs, fight land grabbing, improve healthcare and education, empower local governments, and transform Uganda into a technology-driven economy.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"This election is not about me. It is about us. It is about building a country that works for everyone not just a privileged few. It is about reclaiming the dream of 1962 and delivering it to a new generation," he declared.

The manifesto paints a grim picture of Uganda's current state. It highlights that more than seven million Ugandans live below the poverty line, food insecurity affects over half of the population despite abundant arable land, youth unemployment is rampant, and the healthcare system is severely under-equipped, with most districts lacking fully functional hospitals.

Kyagulanyi also pointed to Uganda's growing debt burden, which stood at Shs116 trillion by mid-2025, corruption that drains an estimated Shs10 trillion annually, poor road infrastructure with less than four percent of the national network paved, and widespread land tenure insecurity.

He accused Museveni of manipulating the Constitution to prolong his stay in power, shrinking civic space, and entrenching ethnic imbalance in state appointments.

He said millions of victims of past wars remain uncompensated, while the diaspora, despite remitting more than USD 1.5 billion annually, continues to be sidelined in national development.

To address these challenges, Kyagulanyi pledged to restore constitutionalism and human rights, end corruption and wasteful expenditure, rebuild national unity, guarantee access to clean water, healthcare, education and infrastructure, and create ten million jobs by 2032 through tourism, manufacturing, sports and the creative economy.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He also promised to introduce a public school feeding program, strengthen local governance through devolution, protect land rights, position the diaspora as a key development partner, ensure sustainable management of natural resources, and build a modern, technology-driven economy.

"The choice before us is simple: to continue in poverty, corruption, and dictatorship, or to stand boldly for A New Uganda Now. Not tomorrow. Not later. The time is NOW," Kyagulanyi said.

He urged Ugandans across generations and regions, including those abroad, to rally behind his campaign.

"Together, we shall win, and together, we shall build a free, just, and prosperous Uganda," he said.