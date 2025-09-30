Uganda: TB Cases Surge At Ugandan Landing Sites

Masaka — The Ministry of Health has sounded the alarm over a surge in tuberculosis (TB) cases, especially among children and fishing communities across Uganda. Officials warn that the highly infectious disease remains a major public health burden as the country works toward the 2030 goal of eliminating TB and HIV/AIDS.

According to Dr. Kato Ddumba Sulaiman, Commissioner for Social and Behavioral Change at the Ministry, approximately 98,000 new TB cases are detected each year, with 240 to 260 people diagnosed daily.

Of these, at least 30 cases are traced to landing sites in the Masaka sub-region alone.

"TB remains one of the diseases greatly troubling Ugandans. Fishing communities are among the most vulnerable, and this is where we see a worrying spread," Dr. Ddumba said during a stakeholders' meeting in Masaka.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Isabella Mable Nyarazihabwe, TB and Leprosy Coordinator for Masaka, explained that high mobility among fishermen, overcrowded housing, and the use of illegal substances are accelerating the spread of TB along landing sites.

"Our interventions show that while we try to trace and treat TB patients, the frequent migration of fishermen makes consistent treatment difficult. Overcrowded housing and unhealthy lifestyles are also fueling the spread," Nyarazihabwe noted.

The District Health Officer for Masaka, Dr Faith Nakiyimba, added that congested housing structures where many landing-site residents live have become breeding grounds for TB, allowing the disease to spread quickly among families and neighbors.

Despite the alarming figures, the Ministry remains confident that Uganda is on track to reduce TB significantly.

Officials highlighted ongoing awareness campaigns, early testing, and free access to medication as part of the national response.

"We are committed to ensuring that TB cases go down. With community leaders on board, we are certain the situation will improve in the coming years," said Dr. Ddumba.

Community leaders also urged residents to prioritize regular TB testing and adhere strictly to treatment regimens when diagnosed. Some residents, however, expressed frustration over gaps in government communication.

"Sometimes messages about TB do not trickle down effectively, leaving people in the dark. We need more inclusive awareness campaigns that reach every Ugandan," one participant said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Tuberculosis By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Ministry of Health maintains that, while the TB burden remains high, intensified campaigns and treatment programs will help reduce case numbers ahead of 2030, in line with global health targets.