Uganda: NUP Embraces Young Leaders As Fresh Faces Secure Parliamentary Tickets

Kampala — The National Unity Platform (NUP) has unveiled a new wave of parliamentary flag bearers, signaling a deliberate shift toward youthful and fresh leadership in several constituencies.

In Mukono South, the party endorsed Robert Maseruka as its flag bearer, while in Kalungu East, youthful aspirant Yusuf Kiruruuta Jr secured the ticket.

Both candidates are seen as part of a rising generation of leaders that NUP is grooming to energize grassroots supporters and maintain momentum ahead of the next general elections.

The shake-up extended to other districts. In Kalungu, Francis Katabaazi was dropped, while in Nakifuma County, Sulaiman Kiwanuka emerged victorious, highlighting the leadership transitions taking shape within the party.

Party officials explained that the changes followed an intense vetting process aimed at ensuring constituencies are represented by candidates with strong community ties and the ability to resonate with NUP's largely youthful support base.

Observers say the move reflects NUP's strategy of balancing experience with renewal, particularly as the party seeks to consolidate its parliamentary numbers while planning for long-term growth.

Supporters of the new candidates welcomed the decision, describing it as a bold step demonstrating NUP's commitment to giving opportunities to emerging leaders.

However, the replacement of established figures like Katabaazi has stirred mixed reactions, with some party loyalists concerned about sidelining seasoned actors in favour of less-tested names.

Analysts argue that while the gamble on young leaders carries risks, it positions NUP as a party investing in the future, blending activism, grassroots energy, and political ambition.

With Maseruka, Kiruruuta, and Kiwanuka joining the growing list of fresh NUP flag bearers, attention now turns to how they consolidate support in constituencies long shaped by experienced incumbents.