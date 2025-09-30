Uganda: Speaker Among Highlights NRM's Record and Vision As Party Launches 2026-2031 Manifesto

Speaker of Parliament and National Resistance Movement (NRM) Second National Vice Chairperson (Female) has praised the ruling party for its sustained commitment to people-centered growth and national transformation, as the party unveiled its 2026-2031 manifesto at Speke Resort Hotel in Munyonyo.

Speaking during the launch, Among emphasised that the manifesto represents a concrete promise to Ugandans, grounded in evidence-based research and a deep understanding of the nation's developmental needs.

"The NRM government has historically steered remarkable growth and development in this country through interventions that put people at the center of progress. The manifesto is not merely a document; it is a promissory note of what the NRM government will deliver to this nation," Among said.

She stressed that every commitment outlined in the manifesto is rooted in careful analysis and practical evidence, reflecting the party's long-term vision for Uganda.

The Bukedea Woman Member of Parliament highlighted the consistency and strategic direction of the NRM, attributing it to the visionary leadership of President Museveni.

She noted that the party's track record of steady development and socio-economic transformation is no accident but the result of deliberate planning and disciplined execution over decades.

"Now is the time to protect the gains we have registered in the transformation of our beloved country, Uganda. We must ensure that every citizen benefits from the progress made and that the foundation for future prosperity is firmly secured," Among said.

The 2026-2031 manifesto, unveiled by President Museveni during the same ceremony, focuses on seven strategic pillars: peace, development, wealth creation, services, ICT, markets, and strategic security.

Among underscored that these areas are central to sustaining Uganda's stability, advancing infrastructure and industrial growth, empowering citizens economically, and expanding access to quality social services.

Among concluded by reaffirming the NRM's commitment to transparency, accountability, and inclusive growth, reiterating that the manifesto serves as both a roadmap and a binding promise to Ugandans.

She called on all citizens to engage with the party's vision as Uganda seeks to consolidate its gains and take further steps toward higher middle-income status.