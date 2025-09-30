Uganda: Local Government Workers Declare Indefinite Strike Over Salary Disparities

The Uganda Local Government Workers Union (ULGWU) has declared an indefinite sit-down strike beginning October 1, 2025, to protest unresolved salary disparities in the public service.

Union Secretary General Hassan Lwabayi Mudiba announced the decision on September 30, saying workers had been forced into industrial action after prolonged negotiations with government failed to deliver results.

"The government has continued to ignore our calls for fair pay across the public service. We are left with no choice but to resort to industrial action," Mudiba said.

The strike is expected to disrupt service delivery in local government offices across the country, with employees in districts directed not to report to work until further notice.

The union has long demanded harmonisation of salaries between local government workers and their central government counterparts, arguing that the disparities erode morale and productivity.

Government authorities are yet to issue an official response, but the industrial action threatens to stall administrative services, especially at district and sub-county levels.