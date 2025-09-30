Uganda: Museveni Hits the Ground Running Today for 2026 Campaigns

President Museveni will later today officially kick off campaigns to return him to the country's highest office.

Museveni's first rally will be held at Bukalasa Agricultural College playgrounds in Wobulenzi town council in Luweero district.

Starting his campaigns in Luweero, President Museveni is returning to what is termed as his political -Mecca where his bush war started and five years later in 1986 ushered him into government.

Returning to Luweero, Museveni seeks to use it as a springboard to catapult him to the country's highest office for yet another five-year term.

Speaking during the launch of his 2026-2031 manifesto at Speke Resort Hotel in Munyonyo on Monday, Museveni emphasised the need to protect the gain achieved in the last 39 years of the NRM government.

"We are not just talking about this manifesto but the work of the NRM for Uganda and with Uganda for the last 60 years. Ensuring a qualitative leap to high middle income status is our logical next step, given what we have gone through. Everything we are saying is linked," Museveni said.

According to the president, peace has been ensured by the people and the UPDF, noting that no one can attempt to start war with Uganda or else they would regret it.

"Our army is very strong and nobody can bring war here or we destroy them."

Museveni however said the only problem is security which is characterised by crime but said this will be tackled.

Taking pride in the country's security, Museveni said this has led to development of social infrastructure like schools and health centres and economic infrastructure like roads and railway.

However, the president is quick to point out that development without wealth is nothing.

"There is a different between development and wealth. Wealth is in the home of people. When you go to rallies, people want districts, cities but if you start with wealth, there is no way we can go wrong," he says.

He says NRM leaders must ensure people are involved in wealth creation.

"As leaders you must know that to strengthen NRM more and durably, you must do what we in the student movement did in 1960s when we started campaign in the cattle corridor as those people were very backward. When we analysed the problem and taught them, they are now wealthy despite infrastructure not being good. They have money, have built good houses. If you see you are a leader and say development, but you don't says anything about wealth of the people, it is where problems come from."

According to Museveni, wealth creation is key if Uganda is to move to a higher middle-income status.

The president said wealth creates jobs that will ensure unemployment is fought, citing the state minister for transport, Fred Byamukama who earns about shs700million from the sale of eggs at his farms but also employs 26 people.

"There are a few public service jobs which are not enough for all Ugandans. The bigger number of jobs is in private sector and it is created through personal wealth and in the process, you create jobs," Museveni said.

He added, "This thing of people who can't think properly must end. You find people going to Middle East to look for jobs! The people in Middle East should be coming to work here."