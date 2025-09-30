Tanzania: Know Your Candidate - Sportswoman-Turned-Politician Mirambo Eyes Tanzania's Future

Dar es Salaam — FROM the vibrant, close-knit streets of Magomeni in Dar es Salaam to the highest contest in Tanzania's political arena, Mwajuma Mirambo has walked a path marked by determination, resilience and a refusal to bow to limitations.

A sportswoman, entrepreneur and seasoned politician, Mirambo is now carrying the flag of the Union for Multiparty Democracy (UMD) as its Presidential candidate, entering the race with priorities to strengthen healthcare, uplift education and push for a federal economy that values local resources.

Her story is one of constant reinvention moving from the football pitch to business markets and from grassroots mobilisation to national campaigns.

Born in 1967 at Ocean Road Hospital, the youngest of three children in the Mirambo family, Ms Mwajuma grew up in Ilala District, where her early life was shaped by the restless energy of Dar es Salaam's urban communities. Like many Tanzanians of her generation, education was both a stepping stone and a challenge.

She began her studies at Mzimuni Primary School from 1974 to 1980, later proceeding to Kaole Secondary School in Bagamoyo, where she completed her Ordinary Level education in 1984.

Though she did not pursue higher academic degrees, Mirambo invested in practical skills, taking short courses in secretarial studies at Baptist College in Magomeni Kota and in storekeeping at Msimbazi Centre the same year.

Her first job came through Tanzania Shoes in 1984, where she was employed as a procurement clerk. But what attracted her most was not the office work, it was the company's netball team, where she found space to merge her love for sports and community.

By 1987, she moved to Ubungo Textile Mills, staying until 1990, before deciding to chart her own path. That year, she opened a small clothing shop in Magomeni, selling khangas, vitenge and cosmetics. What began as a modest stall soon became a well-known business, which she sustained until 2008.

Later, she expanded into food vending in Tabata, while maintaining her outlet at Karume Market. Today, she proudly looks back on 35 years of uninterrupted entrepreneurship, a track record she cites as proof of her management and survival skills.

While business kept her afloat, it was sports that defined her public identity. From school competitions to factory clubs, her name became familiar in the football scene of the 1980s and early 1990s.

She was among the women selected for the national team, the Twiga Stars and played for various sides, including Coastal Union and African Sports during her regional tours. She represented institutions such as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Government Stores, as well as community teams like Tuwashukuru Wazazi, Young Sisters and Muungano.

Later, she joined Sayari Women's Football Club in Magomeni Kota, first as a player and eventually as team manager. Marriage in 1994 to Omar Farijala Hemed marked a turning point. Although discouraged from playing competitively, she transitioned into leadership roles.

She became a committee member of the Kinondoni Football Association (KIFA), working under Secretary General Msafiri Mohammed. She also trained with Amref as a reproductive health and HIV/AIDS educator, blending sports with social advocacy in the "Zinduka Through Football" project, where she spoke to girls in schools about health and self-confidence.

Her involvement grew to include the Women's Football Committee of the Dar es Salaam Regional Football Association (DRFA) and the Yanga Women's Football Committee. In 2019, she was appointed manager of Yanga Princess and currently serves as Secretary of the Association of Retired Women Footballers.

Ms Mirambo traces her political awakening to the early 1990s, when multiparty politics were introduced in Tanzania. Living near a CUF gathering point on Tosheka Street, she often attended rallies led by the late Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad.

She recalls being captivated by the energy and boldness of opposition politics, especially during the elections of 1995 and 2000, even though she was not yet a party member. Her official entry into politics came in 2010, when she was invited by UMD's women's wing to vie for councillor in Mzimuni Ward.

Though hesitant at first, she accepted the challenge and found her footing in political life. After the elections, she was appointed Acting Women's Coordinator for Dar es Salaam and later promoted to Deputy National Women's Coordinator for Mainland Tanzania, serving from 2010 to 2015.

One of her proudest moments came during the Constitutional Assembly of 2014/15. When political parties were asked to submit delegates, she campaigned fiercely for women's inclusion. Out of nine names her party submitted, two were women -- herself and Women's Wing Chairperson Mary Mpangala, who was later appointed to the Assembly.

For Mirambo, this was a symbolic victory for women's political participation. Her electoral journey has been equally determined. In 2015, she contested for Kinondoni parliamentary seat, though unsuccessful. She ran again in the 2017 by-election and in 2020 for Ubungo constituency after the split of Kinondoni, but defeat did not deter her. Instead, she took lessons from each campaign, strengthening her resolve.

This year, she secured her party's endorsement to run for the presidency, arguing that women deserve meaningful representation at the highest level.

"I have assessed myself and feel fully prepared -- in political experience and in life -- to serve as the country's top leader," she says.

At the heart of Mirambo's candidacy is healthcare. She speaks passionately about maternal health, emphasising that women must give birth in dignity, supported by well-equipped hospitals and motivated healthcare workers. She calls for improved working conditions, benefits and facilities for medical staff, noting that strong healthcare is the foundation of national wellbeing. Youth development is another priority.

As a mother and community leader, she laments the declining patriotism among young people, linking it to harsh living conditions, unemployment and exposure to harmful influences. Her pledge is to create practical policies that support youth with opportunities, training and safe environments -- "not just rhetoric," she insists.

On governance, Mirambo supports UMD's long-standing call for a federal system. She argues that localised development, based on regional resources, is the best way to ensure equity.

"The goal is to make sure every Tanzanian benefits directly from local resources, no matter where they are," she explains.

Her manifesto also emphasises women's economic empowerment. She plans to improve the business environment for women, expand financial literacy and increase access to savings and loans. As an entrepreneur herself, she speaks with authority on the struggles of small traders and promises reforms that would make markets fairer and safer. Infrastructure, too, is a priority.

She pledges to work with experts to design durable, accessible roads and transport systems that can support commerce year-round. In education, her focus is on practical and self-reliant learning. She wants to ensure that students leave school with skills to employ themselves and contribute meaningfully to national progress.

Ms Mirambo's candidacy is more than a personal milestone. It represents the broader struggle of women to break barriers in Tanzanian politics. She acknowledges the challenges of competing in a male-dominated space but insists that persistence is key.

Her journey from the football fields of Magomeni to the presidential race is a reminder that leadership can emerge from unexpected places. For many of her supporters, her life embodies the resilience and creativity of Tanzanian women -- juggling family, business, sports and politics, yet still daring to aim for the highest office.

She knows the odds are steep, but her message remains consistent: Participation itself is a victory and her campaign is about opening doors for more women to step forward.

As the election season gathers momentum, Mwajuma Mirambo's story adds colour and depth to the national debate. Whether she wins or not, her journey sends a powerful signal -- that leadership is not confined to elite corridors, but can rise from markets, pitches and neighbourhood streets.

Her promise to prioritise healthcare, empower women, strengthen education and build a federal economy sets her apart in Tanzania's crowded political field. To her, the presidency is not merely about power, but about service -- a continuation of the service she has offered as an athlete, entrepreneur, activist and organiser.

In her words: "Defeat has never been a reason for me to give up. Every step has prepared me for this. And today, I stand ready to serve my country." ...ENDS/DOTTO....