South Africa: Gauteng Budget Crisis Leaves Kids Starving

The Gauteng education department says budget cuts delayed payments to service providers in its extended school nutrition programme.

National school meals continue, but the extra provincial programme feeding children in fee-paying schools has run into financial problems.

Children in Gauteng are arriving at school and finding no food waiting for them.

It is not because the food is finished. It is because the people who deliver it have not been paid.

The Gauteng education department admitted it has fallen behind on payments to service providers in its extended school nutrition programme. The programme provides meals at fee-paying schools where many poor children are enrolled.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said the number of children in need has shot up, but the provincial budget has not kept up.

"Regrettably, these challenges have resulted in delays in processing payments to some service providers operating under the extended programme," said Mabona, Sunday World reported.

He said the department is speaking directly with those affected and is working on a solution.

The main national school nutrition programme, which provides meals at no-fee-paying schools, is still running as normal because it is funded by the national government.

At the same time, the department is also cracking down on illegal schools. Mabona said about 1,200 learners have been moved from illegal schools to registered schools in the past five years.

Police cases have also been opened against several illegal school owners.