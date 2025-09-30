Zimbabwe: ZWG Inflation Rate Slips to a Negative 0,2 Percent

The Zimbabwe Gold (ZWG) currency recorded a marginal decline in inflation last month, with the month-on-month rate easing to -0.2%, raising hopes that annual inflation, still in double digits, will continue to recede through year-end, the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat) reported Monday.

According to the latest data, the ZWG has maintained notable stability against the US dollar since September 2024, when it last registered a major dip.

"The ZWG month-on-month inflation rate was -0.2% in September 2025, shedding 0.6 percentage points from the August 2025 rate of 0.4%. This means that prices, as measured by the all-items ZWG Consumer Price Index (CPI), decreased by an average of 0.2% between August and September 2025," Zimstat said.

Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages recorded a month-on-month inflation rate of 0.2% in September, up from -0.1% in August. In contrast, non-food inflation fell to -0.5%, down from 0.6% in the previous month.

Year-on-year, however, inflation remains elevated. "The ZWG year-on-year inflation rate for September 2025 was 82.7%, meaning prices increased by an average of 82.7% compared to September 2024," Zimstat added.

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has continued to pursue a tight monetary policy to safeguard the ZiG currency introduced in April 2024. This has included maintaining a high policy rate to curb speculative borrowing and anchor both inflation and exchange rate expectations.

Meanwhile, Zimstat reported that US dollar inflation remained steady, with the September 2025 month-on-month rate unchanged at 0%, while year-on-year inflation stood at 13.4%.

On the poverty benchmarks, the Food Poverty Line (FPL) for one person in September was ZWG 877.03, while the Total Consumption Poverty Line (TCPL) stood at ZWG 1,292.80, the minimum needed per person to cover both food and non-food requirements.