Somalia: Mogadishu Police Warn Youth Against Dangerous Acts At Football Stadiums

30 September 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

Somali police have issued a stern warning to young people after arresting seven suspects accused of endangering public safety at the Mogadishu Stadium, where district-level football matches are underway.

According to a statement from the Somali Police Force, officers from the Warta Nabadda District Police Station apprehended seven youths who allegedly attempted to cause disturbances inside the stadium, putting both their own lives and those of spectators at risk.

The police identified the suspects as:

  • Khatar Ibrahim Hassan
  • Daahir Mahamoud Hassan
  • Abdullahi Mohamed Hassan
  • Mohamed Abdirahman Barre
  • Hussein Mukhtar Ahmed
  • Sakariye Abdullahi Omar
  • Ahmed Osman Mohamed

Authorities did not provide further details about the exact nature of their actions but stressed that the arrests were linked to deliberate attempts to create insecurity at the venue.

The arrests took place this week at Mogadishu Stadium, the capital's largest sports arena, during ongoing district football tournaments organized by the Banadir regional administration.

The Somali police say incidents of youth carrying weapons or attempting to incite violence at public gatherings pose a serious threat to safety. Stadiums, often packed with young fans, have been identified as high-risk venues for such disruptive acts.

Police officials have issued a blanket ban on carrying knives, sharp objects, or any dangerous weapons into stadiums and other public spaces. They warned that anyone caught attempting to create insecurity will face "serious legal consequences."

The police further emphasized that enhanced security measures are being implemented across Mogadishu, with specific focus on preventing youth groups from disrupting social and sporting events.

The latest arrests highlight the Somali government's heightened focus on securing public spaces amid ongoing concerns about youth-related violence and insecurity in Mogadishu. While football remains one of the most popular pastimes for Somali youth, authorities have made it clear that stadiums must remain safe zones, free from weapons and violence.

