Zimbabwe: VP Mohadi Off to Osaka Expo

Nyore Madzianike — Japanese Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Shinichi Yamanaka, has said Vice President Kembo Mohadi's visit to Japan, where he will attend the Osaka Expo 2025, will help further deepen the friendship and cooperation between Harare and Tokyo.

Ambassador Yamanaka made these remarks after paying a courtesy call on Vice President Mohadi at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport yesterday, before the VP's departure.

The Osaka Expo 2025, which began on April 13 and runs until October 13, is themed, "Designing Future Society for Our Lives".

Vice President Kembo Mohadi meets Japanese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Shinichi Yamanaka at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare yesterday. - Picture: Kudakwashe Hunda.

It offers a global platform for dialogue and innovation aimed at addressing worldwide challenges.

Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda also visited Japan earlier this month to enhance bilateral ties.

Speaking after the meeting, Ambassador Yamanaka expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to meet the Vice President before the Expo and highlighted the importance of the visit.

"I am convinced that the visit of this high-level mission to Japan will contribute to the further expansion and strengthening of the friendship and cooperation between our two countries," he said.

Ambassador Yamanaka also reiterated Japan's ongoing support for Zimbabwe's development, particularly in agriculture and mining.

Vice President Kembo Mohadi meet Japanese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Shinichi Yamanaka together with Deputy Minister of National Housing and Social Amenities Musa Ncube (left) and Deputy Minister of Public Service, Labour, and Social Welfare Mercy Dinha (right) at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare yesterday.

"We are cooperating in various areas, not only the infrastructure, but also the agriculture, health, education and mining. So, we are continuing the support to Zimbabwe at the current level of cooperation."

The Vice President's participation in the Expo is anticipated to further Zimbabwe's engagement and re-engagement agenda, creating new opportunities for investment and partnership.

During President Mnangagwa's five-day visit to Japan, he led the Zimbabwean delegation at the first Zimbabwe-Japan Business Forum, where three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed in the areas of tourism, mining and manufacturing.

The President also visited the Zimbabwe Pavilion at the World Expo, where the country presented its cultural heritage, tourism prospects and economic growth initiatives through advanced technologies like 3D displays and virtual reality.

As part of his official schedule, President Mnangagwa met with the leadership of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to explore increased collaboration in sustainable agriculture and infrastructure development.

Their talks focused on boosting agricultural output, improving exports and continuing support for infrastructure, including roads.

The Zimbabwean delegation held a strategic meeting with executives from Toyota Tsusho Corporation.