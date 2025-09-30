Zimbabwe: First Lady Consoles Madambi Family

Blessings Chidakwa — First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa has conveyed her condolences to the Madambi family following the death of University of Zimbabwe (UZ) Registrar, Dr Munyaradzi Madambi.

Dr Mnangagwa, who worked closely with Dr Madambi on various programmes through her Angel of Hope Foundation, described him as a humble, dedicated and results-oriented academic whose contribution left a lasting impact at the institution and beyond.

In her condolence message, the First Lady also conveyed President Mnangagwa and her family's condolences following the passing of Dr Madambi, who also collaborated closely with the President and UZ Vice Chancellor, Professor Paul Mapfumo.

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa console the late Dr Munyaradzi Madambi's children, while Mrs Kezina Sibanda, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Professor Fanuel Tagwira and University of Zimbabwe Vice Chancellor Professor Paul Mapfumo look on.

"God said that on a certain day you will come to Me. We did not know that September 21 would be Dr Madambi's day. We want to thank God for giving us Dr Madambi, with whom we worked so well.

"I worked with him in my office at the Angel of Hope Foundation together with the Vice Chancellor. He was a humble man, gentle in spirit, hardworking and results-driven. He was a man of dignity," she said.

Dr Mnangagwa said the late scholar mentored many students at various universities, including some outside the country.

"If only you could see the good character of Baba Madambi. May your soul rest in peace. God, you have called him, shepherd his soul until he reaches you.

"Forgive him for his shortcomings, and if there is anyone he wronged, please forgive him. He now needs your prayers," she said.

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa consoles Mrs Agnes Madambi widow to the late University of Zimbabwe Registrar Dr Munyaradzi Madambi at their home in Harare. -- Pictures: John Manzongo.

The First Lady urged the bereaved family to remain united and prayerful during this difficult time.

"To the Madambi family, may you be comforted by God. Continue as a united family, supporting each other, and also helping the family he has left behind," she said.

Dr Mnangagwa also encouraged the church to honour Dr Madambi with song, saying music would carry him on his final journey.

"To Celebration Church, continue to sing well, lifting your voices in song, so that our brother may journey well," she said.

In a gesture of comfort, the First Lady joined mourners in song and dance, led by the church's choir.

Mourners described Dr Madambi as a man of dignity whose work ethic and character left a lasting legacy at the University of Zimbabwe and in the education sector at large.

Acting Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, Professor Paul Mavima, said Dr Madambi's unwavering commitment and dedication had left an indelible mark on the country's academic landscape.

"We have suffered a great loss. I first knew him in the early 1990s. His service was outstanding.

Part of the family, relatives, friends, church members and those from the academic field follow proceedings during a church service held in honour of the late UZ Registrar Dr Munyaradzi Madambi at their home in Harare.

"Truly, we have lost a dedicated leader at a young age, one who served faithfully. But God alone knows His ways," he said.

Prof Mavima also thanked the First Lady for comforting the family during their time of grief.

Dr Madambi's brother, Mr Munashe Madambi, expressed gratitude to the First Lady for standing with the family.

"We are truly grateful to you for standing with us during this difficult time, for setting aside your busy schedule to be here.

"We are deeply touched, not only on our behalf but also on behalf of many others. We sincerely thank you for remembering us," he said.

Dr Madambi passed away on September 21, 2025, in South Africa, where he was receiving treatment.

Born in 1968, he joined the University of Zimbabwe in 1997 as a lecturer.

He rose through the ranks to become Dean of Students in 2008 before being appointed Registrar in 2022, a position he held until his death.

He is survived by his wife, Agnes and three children.