Zimbabwe: Zimpapers Sees Growth in Digital Footprint

Zimbabwe's largest integrated media group, Zimbabwe Newspapers (1980) Limited, says its digital footprint continued on a positive growth trajectory, reflecting a strong commitment to embracing technological innovation in the media sector.

Group chairperson Mrs Doreen Sibanda, in a statement of the financials for the year ended June 30, 2025, said the company strategically invested in advanced data visualisation software and digital content creation tools that are powered by artificial intelligence (AI), which now form an integral part of the group's newsroom daily operations.

"These investments have enabled journalists and editors to produce interactive stories, infographics and multimedia packages that enhance digital audience engagement and provide deeper insights across the digital platforms.

"Our adoption of AI-powered tools supports not only efficient content production but also data-driven decision-making, real-time content personalisation and improved workflows within the newsroom.

"As a result, Zimpapers has seen continuous growth in its digital reach, with its online platforms attracting increasing numbers of readers and listeners both locally and globally," she said.

Importantly, Mrs Sibanda said the group maintained a strong commitment to privacy laws and ethical journalism, and the group's adherence to the Cyber and Data Protection Act, along with other relevant privacy frameworks, is evident in its policies and operational protocols.

"This ensures that personal data collected and processed through our digital channels is handled responsibly, safeguarding the rights of audiences and stakeholders," she said.

Furthermore, Mrs Sibanda noted that during the period under review, Zimpapers' radio stations demonstrated robust performance on both social media and digital online radio platforms.

"By integrating these platforms with digital media content initiatives, all broadcast brands under the Zimpapers umbrella have seen positive growth in listenership and engagement.

"This multi-channel approach reinforced the company's position as a leading, innovative, and compliant media house in Zimbabwe's rapidly evolving digital landscape," Mrs Sibanda said.

Mrs Sibanda also highlighted that as the media environment continues to shift under the direct influence of technology advances and the ever-changing audience behaviours, Zimpapers has completed reorganising its newsroom into a modern, converged, multi-platform operation.

"In addition, the company also invested in training its staff for digital storytelling and agile reporting, while also maintaining editorial standards and expertise in key subject areas.

"Through these changes, Zimpapers has been able to deliver timely, relevant journalism that resonates with audiences across Zimbabwe and beyond," she said.

In terms of financial performance, the company achieved a 92 percent increase in revenue to ZiG309,7 million in the year under review compared to ZiG161,4 million in 2024.

Despite the revenue growth, the gross profit margin declined to 46,9 percent, compared to 58,6 percent in the prior period, indicating increased cost pressures.

Mrs Sibanda said operating expenses rose to ZiG195,2 million, up from ZiG96,7 million, representing a 102 percent increase due to the print-centric structure, which is at present being reorganised through the digital transformation initiative.

"As a result, the company reported a loss from operations of ZiG46.1 million compared to a modest profit of ZiG1,2 million recorded in June 2024," she said.

She noted that although a favourable exchange gain of ZiG2.5 million was realised, elevated expenses and net financing costs of ZiG1,8 million contributed to a pre-tax loss of ZiG45,4 million, widening from a ZiG1,6 million loss in the previous year.

Mrs Sibanda said the company remained focused on cost containment and profitability enhancement.

"Strategic initiatives under the digital transformation programme, coupled with volume recovery efforts, are expected to drive future performance and restore profitability," said Mrs Sibanda.

During the year under review, the group's total assets increased by three percent to ZiG527,7 million from ZiG511,8 million in December 2024, with the increase primarily driven by a rise in current assets, notably trade debtors and inventories.

The group's non-current assets remained stable, with property, plant and equipment increasing slightly to ZiG394,6 million, reflecting continued investment in productive capacity and infrastructure.

"The company remains committed to strengthening its balance sheet through prudent financial management, enhanced working capital efficiency and strategic cost control.

"These efforts are expected to support long-term sustainability and shareholder value creation," said Mrs Sibanda.

She noted that the company remains focused on improving cash generation from core operations and optimising its capital structure to support strategic initiatives and ensure financial resilience.

On divisional performance, the Newspaper Division recorded an 18 percent decline in total volumes compared to the same period last year, primarily driven by subdued market demand.

Mrs Sibanda said the downturn reflects ongoing viability challenges within the retail sector, a shift in subscriber preferences toward digital editions and the increasing trend of readers accessing news through online platforms.

"To address the decline in volumes, the division is focusing on accelerated digital transformation, revitalising print appeal and monetisation beyond subscriptions," she said.

"These initiatives aim to enhance content accessibility, strengthen brand loyalty, and diversify revenue streams in response to evolving consumer preferences and market dynamics," she said.

She highlighted that the division recorded a 76 percent increase in revenue to ZiG165,6 million from ZiG93,9 million recorded for the prior period.

The Commercial Printing Division experienced a 24 percent decline in volumes compared to the same period last year, primarily due to reduced operational efficiency stemming from ageing equipment.

Mrs Sibanda said in response to the volume downturn, the Commercial Printing Division has implemented targeted strategies centred on improving operational efficiency through planned equipment upgrades and maintenance and diversifying product offerings to capture new market opportunities.

During the year under review, the division recorded a 59 percent revenue increase to ZiG54,2 million when compared to the prior year.

The Broadcasting Division recorded a 22 percent year-on-year decline in volumes, weighed down by reduced client spending amid tightening budgets across key sectors.

However, the division posted a 169 percent increase in revenue, reaching ZiG90 million compared to ZiG33,5 million in 2024.

"However, the overall performance of the Broadcasting Division was further adversely affected by the underperformance of the television channel.

"Consequently, the Division's operating loss increased from ZiG7,3 million to ZiG12,4 million for the period under review. The company continues to optimise costs and enhance its digital presence by leveraging online platforms and social media," said Mrs Sibanda.

Looking ahead, she said the group is well-positioned to seize emerging growth opportunities aligned with the projected economic recovery.

"Guided by its digital transformation strategy, the company is actively pursuing volume recovery initiatives and expects substantial growth across key segments.

"A strong focus on cost efficiency, risk management, operational agility and innovation will continue to underpin its strategic execution," she said.

Mrs Sibanda said to further strengthen the group's market position, the company will enhance its product portfolio by optimising the performance of both new and existing offerings, aiming to improve margins.