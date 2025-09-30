Zimbabwe: Kasondo - A Humble Hero At Dembare

Denver Mukamba has been grabbing all the headlines - including cash handouts and a car for the impact he has made in Dynamos' quest for survival.

Given that he is a colourful character, it's normal that the man they now call Baba Dodo, whom we used to call Mundikumbuke, will always dominate the spotlight.

Sports journalists love him, because his content generates interest among readers and viewers.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The fans love him because there is always an element of genius when it comes to Denver.

But, beyond all the razzmatazz, in the shadows of Denvermania and a number of replica jerseys scripted Baba Dodo at the back, appearing in numbers at Rufaro, lies the amazing story of a real hero.

His name is Jason Kasondo.

Unlike Denver, he doesn't carry the baggage of a celebrity, the weight of a former Soccer Star of the Year and the noise of a showman whose every move generates headlines.

He is just a simple and likeable fellow.

A reminder of a time when some of us who didn't come from urban settlements were dubbed people with SRB (Strong Rural Background) at boarding schools.

Deemed excess to requirements when he arrived at Dynamos at the beginning of the year, Kasondo, whose name rhymes with Kasongo - a word that has been trending on the social media streets - has exploded under Kelvin Kaindu.

On Sunday, in what could be the last Harare Derby if either Dynamos or CAPS United are relegated, Kasondo was the star of the show when his beautiful goal powered DeMbare to a priceless win.

His powerful header was a throwback to a time when the domestic Premiership had predatory forwards who ruled the airwaves and were ruthless in front of goal.

He timed his run to perfection, having found a pocket of space on the near post, as the ball flew in from a corner into a penalty area that was a flood of human bodies.

At the right moment, he decided to execute his leap of destiny and the contact with his head was sweet, the power generated by the connection was devastating and the accuracy of the product was devastating.

The CAPS United 'keeper Stephen Kwaku had no chance, absolutely no chance.

And, DeMbare were on their way to a victory which has now taken them to the same number of points as the Green Machine.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It's the kind of headers which had disappeared from our domestic Premiership.

Kasondo has travelled a tough path to come this far.

The 26-year-old forward has been commuting from Banket to training sessions in Harare and then back to his home on a daily basis.

He revealed he wakes up at 4.45am and, while the majority of his community is still asleep and in dreamland, he starts training on his own at Kuwadzana Stadium in Banket.

Then, he boards a bus for the trip to Harare to train with DeMbare.

He has scored three times, including a fine header in the Harare Derby, provided an assist and won a penalty since Kaindu invested his trust in him to be the spearhead of the DeMbare attack.

It was his goal which won the game against MWOS and started the fightback which has seen DeMbare ease into a space where they can dream of beating the relegation threat.

The Glamour Boys had not won in seven league games when Kasondo's goal powered them to the win over MWOS.

Now, they are unbeaten in seven League and Cup games.

"My biggest wish is for Dynamos to survive relegation," Kasondo said.

"That's what I am praying for day and night. I promise to give my all so that we survive."

For a man who was playing for unfashionable clubs like PAM and Banket United in Division One last year, Kasondo deserves his fair share of the spotlight.

If ever there was any doubt, on Sunday he earned it.