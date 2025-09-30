Zimbabwe: Hammer Blow for Bafana Bafana

30 September 2025
The Herald (Harare)

Johannesburg. — Bafana Bafana have slipped into second place in their FIFA World Cup qualification group after FIFA decided to sanction them for fielding Teboho Mokoena while suspended.

Yesterday, FIFA announced their ruling on the for having fielded an "ineligible player" in Mokoena in their match against Lesotho on March 21 this year.

FIFA said SAFA breached "article 19 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code (FDC) and article 14 of the FIFA World Cup 202 Preliminary Competition Regulations", resulting in a points deduction which has seen Hugo Broos' men slide into second place behind Benin.

SAFA have 10 days to appeal the decision.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

But, Bafana Bafana are unlikely to win even if they appeal as this looks like a straight case in which they played their cards wrong and will have to deal with the consequences.

Bafana Bafana now have the same number of points (14) as Benin but they have fallen into second place because they have an inferior goal difference.

Bafana now need to win both their games against Zimbabwe and Rwanda, and hope Benin will drop points in their final qualifiers against Rwanda or Nigeria.

In case Benin match Bafana's points in the final two qualifiers, Hugo Broos' side need to make up the one goal gap in their goal difference, which is the first tie breaker in FIFA qualifiers.

This is unlike in CAF competitions where head-to-head counts first. - Sports Reporter/IDiski

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.