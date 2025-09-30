Zimbabwe: Crackdown Nets 186 Unroadworthy Vehicles

30 September 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Arron Nyamayaro

Police in Harare have launched a major crackdown on unroadworthy vehicles, impounding 186 buses and commuter omnibuses in just three days, as authorities intensify efforts to uphold public safety on the city's roads.

The blitz, code-named "No to Unroadworthy Vehicles", ran from September 24 to 27 and targeted vehicles deemed unfit for road use, particularly in Harare East and Chitungwiza.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi, Acting officer commanding Harare province, Assistant Commissioner Sithulisiwe Mthimkhulu and other senior officers, led the inspection of the seized vehicles at Milton Park Police Station yesterday.

Comm Nyathi condemned the condition of many of the impounded vehicles, saying some were owned by registered transport associations that should know better.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi (right), and a team of Assistant commissioners and other officers inspect impounded vehicles under operation 'No to unroadworthy vehicles' at Milton Park police station in Harare yesterday.- Picture:Joseph Manditswara.

"It is disturbing to note that some of the unroadworthy vehicles belong to transport associations," he said.

"These vehicles pose a significant danger to commuters, with issues such as covered windows and shattered windshields."

He said the police have a duty to ensure all vehicles on the road meet minimum safety standards.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi (right), and a team of Assistant commissioners and other officers inspect impounded vehicles under operation 'No to unroadworthy vehicles' at Milton Park police station in Harare yesterday.

The seized vehicles will now undergo inspections by the Vehicle Theft Squad, the Vehicle Inspection Department and the Zimbabwe National Road Administration before being released to their owners upon payment of fines.

"Any small vehicles used for unauthorised passenger transport will also be impounded," Comm Nyathi added.

The operation netted eight buses and 178 commuter omnibuses, with most lacking valid Certificates of Fitness.

The police insist the blitz will continue until all public service vehicles comply with safety requirements.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.