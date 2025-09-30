Zimbabwe: 178 Unroadworthy Kombis Impounded in Just Three Days of Police City Crackdown. .

30 September 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Arron Nyamayaro

Operation Was Only Limited to Harare East and Chitown . . . It Highlights the Significant Risk for Commuters in H-Town

THE significant risk posed to commuters in Harare has been highlighted by the impounding of 186 kombis and conventional buses, which were deemed unroadworthy vehicles, during a recent police operation in the capital.

The operation was carried out over three days.

It focused on Harare East and Chitungwiza and it resulted in the seizure of 178 kombis and eight conventional buses.

Other private cars, which were also deemed unroadworthy, were also impounded.

The majority were being used as mushikashika.

Many of these vehicles did not have valid Certificates of Fitness.

The seizure highlights that a significant number of kombis, which roam the streets of the capital, should not be anywhere near the city's road network.

It also highlights the significant risk involved as such vehicles are likely to cause accidents either because of their defects or other factors which led to them being deemed unroadworthy.

The operation, which was carried out between Wednesday and Friday last week, was dubbed 'No To Unroadworthy Vehicles."

Acting Officer Commanding Harare province, Assistant Commissioner Sithulisiwe Mthimkhulu, along with senior officers who included police national spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi, oversaw the assessment of the impounded vehicles at Milton Park Police Station in Harare yesterday.

Commissioner Nyathi expressed grave concern over the condition of many of the impounded vehicles.

"It is disturbing to note that some unroadworthy vehicles belong to transport associations.

"These vehicles pose a significant danger to commuters, with issues such as covered windows and shattered windshields."

He emphasised that it was the duty of the police to ensure that all vehicles on the road meet safety standards to protect the lives of commuters.

The impounded vehicles will undergo thorough inspections by the Vehicle Theft Squad, the Vehicle Inspection Department, and the Zimbabwe National Road Authority.

"Vehicles will only be released to their registered owners upon payment of fines.

"Additionally, any small vehicles used for unauthorised passenger transport, will also be impounded," said Comm Nyathi.

He said the operation underscores the commitment of the police to enforce safety regulations rigorously.

However, some kombi drivers, like Shadreck Sinyoro, said some kombis, which they claim belong to police officers, were not being caught up in the net despite them not meeting the safety requirements.

"We urge authorities to ensure fairness in their operations," he said.

However, a representative of a public transport association in the capital, Shadreck Maguramhinga, urged compliance with safety regulations.

"We encourage our members to adhere to the law for the safety of commuters.

"While operating documents can be expensive, they should not justify unsafe practices that endanger lives," he said.

