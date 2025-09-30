Zimbabwe: Old Master, New Milestone'... I Was Clearer With Shot Selection and Execution'

Brendan Taylor let his emotions show as he raised his bat and pointed to the sky, marking his maiden T20 century at Harare Sports Club on Sunday. For fans who chose cricket over the Harare derby between Dynamos and CAPS United, the decision paid off. They watched a 39-year-old veteran summon the brilliance that once made him Zimbabwe's batting darling.

"It's true, emotions got the better of me," Taylor admitted. "Four years ago, I didn't know where I was going in life. The struggles were enormous and the promises of recovery came true, so I was just giving a big thanks to God."

His 123 runs off 54 balls was only the second T20I century for Zimbabwe, after Sikandar Raza's unbeaten 133 against The Gambia in 2024. Taylor finished just 11 runs shy of Raza's national record and became the oldest player from a Full Member nation to score a men's T20I hundred, beating Raza's mark by more than a year.

Records aside, the knock meant more than statistics. It capped a personal comeback for Taylor, who is back in national colours after serving a three-and-a-half-year ban for breaching the ICC's anti-corruption code.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"I wasn't really expecting it," he said. "I was hoping for a contribution and went a bit further. I stayed in the moment, one ball at a time, and didn't chase the century. Today, I was clearer with shot selection and execution. Hopefully there's more to come."

Taylor's masterclass powered Zimbabwe to a 170-run win over Botswana, a victory that sealed a semi-final spot and moved the Chevrons within touching distance of next year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. Eight teams are competing in the Africa Qualifiers but only two will qualify for the main event.

Still, Taylor warned against complacency as Zimbabwe prepare for their final group game this morning against Tanzania. "We speak about respecting our position but not fearing any opposition," he said. "T20 can be unpredictable. We don't want to take anyone lightly. We focus on our skills and hopefully that will be enough."

Looking to today's match, Taylor added, "There may be different combinations we can try. We have match winners down to number nine and we know what our bowlers can do. This game is another chance to enhance our skill set before Thursday's semi-final."

There was a brief concern late in Zimbabwe's innings when Taylor left the field with cramps and a hamstring twinge. He did not keep wicket during Botswana's chase, with Tadiwanashe Marumani stepping in. "It's just a small lingering hamstring issue," Taylor said. "I'm working with the physio and, hopefully, we can sort it out so I'm good to go."