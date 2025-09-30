Zimbabwe: Disgusting X-Rated Video of Students Performing Sex Acts Sends Zim Into a Soul-Searching Exercise

30 September 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Arron Nyamayaro

A disgusting X-rated video, in which three students were filmed performing some sex acts, has triggered a soul-searching exercise by Zimbabweans online.

The three - two boys and a girl - are all students at Masasi High School in Marange.

The video, which was recorded in February, resurfaced when one of the male students decided to post it on social media last week.

The female student is aged 17.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The male students are aged 16 and all the three are in Form 4 at Masasi High School.

In Zimbabwe, the recording and distribution of pornographic material is strictly prohibited.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the police have located the three students.

He said investigations were still being conducted.

"Reference is made to the Zimbabwe Republic Police's post on September 28, 2025 in connection with the viral social media post on sexual activities by Masasi High School, Marange students.

"The ZRP has located the complainant (17) and the two suspects, all aged 16," said Comm Nyathi.

The police post on X, formerly Twitter, has triggered a soul-searching exercise among Zimbabweans.

Here are some of their views:

At 16 pfungwa dzatova uku. At 16 we were stressed by impending Zimsec. - Edward Chikwamure

If proven guilty, please set an example with them and forget their ages cause these boys know what they were doing, that's some grown man actions which warrant grown man consequences. - Pervy Sage

Deal with them harshly please rape is a very serious offence. - Princessofbel-air

Those boys must face their judgment besides their ages, according to their ages what the law can do. - Tatenda Absolom Zinanzva

Kombai murove chaiko since they think they are grown men. - Liz

Although Zimbabwe's new law makes any sexual activity with persons under 18 a crime, the Masasi High School case is far from simple. All the teenagers involved are minors--two are 16, the complainant is 17. Prosecutors face a dilemma: the law treats them as both victims and

offenders. With no "close-in-age" exemption, consensual acts between peers technically become crimes.

Yet the Constitution demands that the best interests of the child guide all proceedings.

Courts will be reluctant to hand down harsh penalties that could stigmatise children for life. This case exposes the tension between protecting minors from abuse and over-criminalising adolescent behaviour.

It may well become a test case for how Zimbabwe applies its new age-of-consent law. - Nzou

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.