Zimbabwe: Disgusting X-Rated Video of Students Performing Sex Acts Sends Zim Into a Soul-Searching Exercise

A disgusting X-rated video, in which three students were filmed performing some sex acts, has triggered a soul-searching exercise by Zimbabweans online.

The three - two boys and a girl - are all students at Masasi High School in Marange.

The video, which was recorded in February, resurfaced when one of the male students decided to post it on social media last week.

The female student is aged 17.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The male students are aged 16 and all the three are in Form 4 at Masasi High School.

In Zimbabwe, the recording and distribution of pornographic material is strictly prohibited.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the police have located the three students.

He said investigations were still being conducted.

"Reference is made to the Zimbabwe Republic Police's post on September 28, 2025 in connection with the viral social media post on sexual activities by Masasi High School, Marange students.

"The ZRP has located the complainant (17) and the two suspects, all aged 16," said Comm Nyathi.

The police post on X, formerly Twitter, has triggered a soul-searching exercise among Zimbabweans.

Here are some of their views:

At 16 pfungwa dzatova uku. At 16 we were stressed by impending Zimsec. - Edward Chikwamure

If proven guilty, please set an example with them and forget their ages cause these boys know what they were doing, that's some grown man actions which warrant grown man consequences. - Pervy Sage

Deal with them harshly please rape is a very serious offence. - Princessofbel-air

Those boys must face their judgment besides their ages, according to their ages what the law can do. - Tatenda Absolom Zinanzva

Kombai murove chaiko since they think they are grown men. - Liz

Although Zimbabwe's new law makes any sexual activity with persons under 18 a crime, the Masasi High School case is far from simple. All the teenagers involved are minors--two are 16, the complainant is 17. Prosecutors face a dilemma: the law treats them as both victims and

offenders. With no "close-in-age" exemption, consensual acts between peers technically become crimes.

Yet the Constitution demands that the best interests of the child guide all proceedings.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Human Rights Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Courts will be reluctant to hand down harsh penalties that could stigmatise children for life. This case exposes the tension between protecting minors from abuse and over-criminalising adolescent behaviour.

It may well become a test case for how Zimbabwe applies its new age-of-consent law. - Nzou