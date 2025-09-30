Zimbabwe: Defence Forces Day Promise Fulfilled

Government remains committed to improving the welfare and conditions of service for the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF), as well as the broader public service, with ongoing efforts to procure more vehicles to enhance mobility, President Mnangagwa has said

The President, who is Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, yesterday handed over 102 vehicles to the ZDF as part of a broader initiative to improve conditions of service for senior army officers.

In total, the ZDF is set to receive over 700 vehicles, with the consignment to be complemented by a fleet of buses to facilitate both intra-city and inter-city movement.

At this year's Defence Forces Day commemorations in August, President Mnangagwa pledged to provide vehicles for senior officers. Yesterday's commissioning marks the partial fulfilment of that promise, with the remainder of the vehicles expected to be delivered by mid-next year.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"During this year's celebrations of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Day, I reiterated that addressing the welfare and conditions of service for our Defence Forces, including the entire public service, is an ongoing process.

"The vehicles I am commissioning today are part of the first phase of a comprehensive programme through which Government will procure vehicles, including buses, to enhance mobility across the rank and file of the ZDF," said the President.

President Mnangagwa described the allocation of vehicles as a strategic investment that will contribute to national development goals, including the attainment of upper-middle-income status by 2030. He added that the initiative would also enable the Defence Forces to effectively fulfil their constitutional mandate.

"This includes defending our national sovereignty and territorial integrity, advancing our national interests, infrastructure development, disaster response and management, among other responsibilities. I am convinced that the strength of a nation lies in the agility, efficiency, and capability of its military and broader security architecture," he said.

The President commended the ZDF for maintaining peace, harmony and tranquillity --key ingredients for national development, industrialisation and modernisation.

"I acknowledge your professionalism, unwavering dedication, loyalty and vigilance. Your collective efforts in maintaining peace are helping to create a conducive environment for capital and business, including small-to-medium enterprises, to establish, thrive and flourish. Your role in making Zimbabwe a safe investment destination is applauded," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Looking ahead, President Mnangagwa said Government would continue to ensure that the military is equipped with the necessary tools, equipment, resources and modern technologies to effectively discharge its mandate.

"I congratulate the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Finance and Investment Promotion, and other stakeholders for implementing this timely scheme. To the recipients of the vehicles, I urge you to be responsible stewards. Take good care of these assets and use them for their intended purposes, while adding value to your respective offices, duty stations and the overall work of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces," he said.

Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri welcomed the initiative, noting that President Mnangagwa continues to champion programmes that empower the ZDF.

"The provision of vehicles is fundamental in improving the ZDF's conditions of service," she said.

ZDF Commander General Philip Valerio Sibanda said the consignment would significantly enhance the operational capacity of the Defence Forces.

Prior to yesterday's commissioning, President Mnangagwa had handed over 54 staff and utility vehicles at a ceremony held in Harare last year.